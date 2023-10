Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Geno Smith readies for a smash spot in the Cardinals, Brock Purdy attempts to bounce back in Minnesota, and Sam Howell hunts for another QB1 effort against the Giants.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tua Tagovailoa @PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 2 Jalen Hurts MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 3 Patrick Mahomes LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 4 Josh Allen @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Justin Herbert @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Lamar Jackson DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Geno Smith ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 8 Brock Purdy @MIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Matthew Stafford PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 10 Jared Goff @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Sam Howell @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Trevor Lawrence @NO Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 13 Kirk Cousins SF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Derek Carr JAC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Joshua Dobbs @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 16 Russell Wilson GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 17 Jordan Love @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 Desmond Ridder @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Baker Mayfield ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Kenny Pickett @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 21 Tyrod Taylor WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Brian Hoyer @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Gardner Minshew CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Mac Jones BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 PJ Walker @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Tyson Bagent LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

QB Notes: ...Are not here yet. I have been on the road this week and unable to write. A scaled-down “notes” section will arrive on Friday. The column will return in its normal form for Week 8. I sincerely apologize for this week’s lack of analysis, though I must say I enjoyed my time in Québec City.