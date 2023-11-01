Week 9 Optimal Flex Plays: Nico Collins is ready to bounce back

In a week where no team was on bye, hopefully you didn’t have to stretch your roster out too much. Nowadays, with all the injuries though, that’s hardly the case. What is in the water where players are dropping like flies every week? I feel like in the 90’s it was just known (or at least seemed) that players were suiting up every week, but when I was kid what did I know? Last Week, Gus Edwards, Kareem Hunt and George Pickens (saved by a touchdown) carried this column, while Rashee Rice did ok. Michael Mayer and Joshua Palmer did not, so they will not be making an encore this week and that’s just the way it’s going to be. Let’s see who can help us in Week 9.

WR - Nico Collins, Texans vs. Buccaneers

Week 8 wasn’t a good week for Collins and the Texans’ offense as a whole. He tallied a season-low 30 receiving yards, but he’ll get the chance to redeem himself against a Bucs’ defense that is bottom five against receivers in fantasy. Collins has had under 40 receiving yards in two of his last three games, but the Buccaneers are fresh off allowing 24-249-1 to Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. Tank Dell figures to have a nice bounce back week, too as Week 8 was his first game back from injury. Collins started off the season with a bang and has cooled off, but he’s still comfortably the Texans’ top option in the passing game.

RB - Darrell Henderson, Rams at Packers

For the most part, Henderson hasn’t been great from a fantasy perspective since returning to the Rams, but he’s been getting the most opportunities. He followed up his Week 7, RB17 performance with a 15-touch (for 85 yards from scrimmage) scoreless outing that still saw him finish as RB19 in Week 8. Royce Freeman was able to cash in on a touchdown, but Henderson was subbed out the play before. In Week 9, Henderson will face a Packers defense that is currently the eighth-worst against running backs in fantasy. Furthermore, the Packers’ defense allows six receptions per game to running backs. In Week 8, Henderson was able to lock in as a receiver, catching three passes for 54 yards. With double-digit touches in back to back outings, Henderson should be in line for solid work.

WR - Demario Douglas, Patriots vs. Commanders

Douglas has quietly come on strong and now is in a position to be the Patriots’ top receiver with Kendrick Bourne out for the season. He’s seen a career-high in targets (six and seven) in consecutive weeks heading into Week 9. He’ll get an opportunity to have a breakout game against a Commanders defense that is the second-worst against receivers in fantasy. Additionally, the Commanders just traded away their two best pass rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, so Mac Jones should have more time to operate. Douglas is easily the Patriots’ most explosive weapon and has shown flashes. He should beat his (thus far) career-high 54 receiving yards against a weak Washington secondary in Week 9.

RB - Chuba Hubbard, Panthers vs. Colts

Based on opportunity and performance, it looks as if Hubbard has pulled the reins away from Miles Sanders as Carolina’s top back. Even with an inefficient 17 touches for 54 yards in Week 8, Hubbard was the Panthers’ preferred option with Sanders only getting two carries. Hubbard has seen double digit touches in four straight games and now faces a Colts defense that is fourth-worst against running backs in fantasy. The Colts’ defense has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in their last three games and with Hubbard as the clear lead back, he’ll have an opportunity to touch pay dirt. Throw him in your FLEX spot.

RB - Zack Moss, Colts at Panthers

One of these days Jonathan Taylor is going to take over this Colts’ backfield, isn’t he? Maybe a big chunk, but it’s clear that the Colts now believe in Moss. Only Christian McCaffrey has more rushing yards than Moss this season. Yes, you read that right. Despite Taylor rushing 11 times for 94 yards in the first half of Week 8 (and looking a bit hobbled after), the Colts found a way for Moss to get his touches (11-66-1). Even in Week 7 where Taylor had 21 touches for 120 yards, Moss went 18-57-0. In Week 9, he will have a chance to eat against a Panthers’ defense that gives up the most fantasy points per game to running backs. If the Colts trust Moss, you should too.

WR - Brandin Cooks, Cowboys at Eagles

Cooks’ usage hasn’t been great at all this season, but he has at least reached the end zone in his last two games. In fact, he seems to have a penchant for exactly four targets as he’s done so in four straight games. I’ll cheat here too and say that Michael Gallup could be in for a nice day as well. The Eagles’ defense was just lit up by Sam Howell, allowing him to pass for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Three different receivers scored on the Eagles (and their worst-ranked defense against receivers in fantasy) in Week 8. With Dak Prescott nearly firing on all cylinders the past few weeks, Cooks will have a chance to have his best game as a Cowboy.