Updates: Tiger Woods’ opening round at The Genesis Invitational

Follow along with Tiger’s return to action on the PGA Tour at Riviera Country Club

Updated 
Tiger Woods seeks first win at Riviera Country Club
February 14, 2024 05:12 PM
Woods made his first start at the venue as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992.

Tiger Woods is making his first PGA Tour start since last year’s Masters Tournament, as he’s both player and host of The Genesis Invitational.

Follow along for updates during his opening round at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Updates
Who needs pars?
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger expertly played his tee shot on the 233-yard, par-3 fourth, landing his tee shot short of the green and having it bounce and roll to within 15 feet of the pin. Woods knocked in the putt to continue his roller-coaster round: birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie.
Back-to-back bogeys
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After slicing his tee shot wide right, Woods hit his second into a greenside bunker. His blast was fine, leaving him 6 feet for par, but he couldn’t convert the save and dropped to 1 over. Meanwhile, playing competitor Gary Woodland, who received a sponsor invite from Woods, added his third-straight birdie to start the round, to reach 3 under.
And ... even through 2
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After a perfect, 307-yard drive, Woods missed the green (again right) from 161. This time, however, his chip ran 15 feet past the flag and he missed the comebacker. The bogey dropped him back to even for the round, four back. The early leader? Charley Hoffman, who was denied a sponsor exemption into this event but played his way in via his playoff loss last week at TPC Scottsdale.
1 under through 1
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger’s 2024 season is underway. He called Riviera a “fader’s delight” during his press conference on Wednesday and Thursday, he overcooked his fade a little and landed his opening tee shot in the right rough. His second shot also missed right but he left himself plenty of green to work with on the par-5 first. He chipped to 4 feet and made the putt.