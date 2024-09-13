 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 fourballs pairings and tee times

  
Published September 13, 2024 11:29 AM
There are only four rookies in this year’s Solheim Cup, and all are being thrown into the fire during the first session. Hear from U.S. captain Stacy Lewis and European captain Suzann Pettersen on the decisions.

GAINESVILLE, Va. – All 12 players will see Solheim Cup action on Friday after the captains unveiled their lineups for the afternoon fourballs.

Lexi Thompson headlines the group of Americans that will come off the bench, as she partners with Alison Lee as the Americans look to build on an early 3-1 lead. Andrea Lee (with Rose Zhang) and Megan Khang (Nelly Korda) will also experience their first match of the week under captain Stacy Lewis.

The Solheim Cup - Round One
2024 Solheim Cup: Americans race out to 3-1 lead over Europe after opening session
It wasn’t a clean sleep, but the Americans are off to yet another hot start at the Solheim Cup.

As for the Europeans, captain Suzann Pettersen hasn’t been shy about hiding some of her less in-form players, but that won’t be the case on Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire will team up after sitting out the morning, while veterans Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom will also be partners.

American rookies Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel, each of whom won their morning match with different partners, will be paired for the better-ball format.

On either side, there is just one repeat pairing from the morning: Europe’s Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, who nearly surrendered a 4-up lead but eked out the lone point for the visitors.

Here’s a look at the afternoon best-ball matchups (all times ET):

12:05 p.m.: Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (U.S.) vs. Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (Europe)

12:20 p.m.: Lexi Thompson/Alison Lee (U.S.) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (Europe)

12:35 p.m.: Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (U.S.) vs. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (Europe)

12:50 p.m.: Linn Grant/Charley Hull (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (U.S.)