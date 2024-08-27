Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger celebrate .JPG
Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger named 2024 MXoN Team USA riders; 250 announcement still to come
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger celebrate .JPG
Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger named 2024 MXoN Team USA riders; 250 announcement still to come
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:14 PM
Tour Championship will be a 'battle of attrition'
August 27, 2024 04:01 PM
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.

The FedExCup finale begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with $25 million going to the eventual champion.

The Tour Championship uses a “starting-strokes” format, in which FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will begin the event at 10 under par, with No. 2, Xander Schauffele, two shots back (click here for the full starting scores).

Here are tee times and pairings for the opening round. Players will repair for each of the final three rounds (click here for how to watch on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock).

Time
TeePlayers
11:16 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Justin Thomas

11:27 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Aaron Rai

11:38 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Chris Kirk

11:49 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Matthieu Pavon

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Robert MacIntyre

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Byeong Hun An

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Adam Scott

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Wyndham Clark

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Rory McIlroy

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele