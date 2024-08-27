Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

The FedExCup finale begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with $25 million going to the eventual champion.

The Tour Championship uses a “starting-strokes” format, in which FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will begin the event at 10 under par, with No. 2, Xander Schauffele, two shots back (click here for the full starting scores).

Here are tee times and pairings for the opening round. Players will repair for each of the final three rounds (click here for how to watch on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock).