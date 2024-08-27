Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
The FedExCup finale begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with $25 million going to the eventual champion.
The Tour Championship uses a “starting-strokes” format, in which FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will begin the event at 10 under par, with No. 2, Xander Schauffele, two shots back (click here for the full starting scores).
Here are tee times and pairings for the opening round. Players will repair for each of the final three rounds.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:16 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Justin Thomas
|11:27 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Aaron Rai
|11:38 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Chris Kirk
|11:49 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Matthieu Pavon
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Robert MacIntyre
|12:27 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Russell Henley
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Byeong Hun An
|12:49 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Adam Scott
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Sahith Theegala
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Rory McIlroy
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keegan Bradley
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele