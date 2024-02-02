 Skip navigation
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
Brady tops tee shot while McIlroy wins pro-am at Pebble Beach
Supercross
Saturday's Supercross 2024 Round 5 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
Scheffler reflects on 'quality' Round 2 at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT's creativity

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
Brady tops tee shot while McIlroy wins pro-am at Pebble Beach
Supercross
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 5 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WM Phoenix Open full field: Scottie Scheffler seeks three-peat

  
Published February 2, 2024 06:31 PM

The party gets started on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale with the WM Phoenix Open.

Scottie Scheffler is seeking his third consecutive win in the tournament. Here’s a look at the full field as of the Friday commitment deadline.