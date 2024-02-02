WM Phoenix Open full field: Scottie Scheffler seeks three-peat
Published February 2, 2024 06:31 PM
The party gets started on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale with the WM Phoenix Open.
Scottie Scheffler is seeking his third consecutive win in the tournament. Here’s a look at the full field as of the Friday commitment deadline.
Two-time defending WM Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-2011).— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2024
