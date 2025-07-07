Clark, Reese weren't snubbed by WNBA player vote

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
League
Watch Now
Clark, Reese weren't snubbed by WNBA player vote
July 7, 2025 05:09 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin analyze the WNBA All-Star Game voting, clarifying why both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese didn't get snubbed by the player and media vote.
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
02:05
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
02:55
WNBA MVP odds are tightening up
01:59
Sykes ‘undoubtedly’ WNBA’s Most Improved Player
01:42
Bank on undervalued Fever to topple Wings
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
01:25
Will Clark, healthy Fever upset Storm in Seattle?
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
01:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
28:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 3
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
