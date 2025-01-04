The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch Round 3 at Kapalua
The 2025 PGA Tour season is underway this week at Kapalua, Hawaii, with The Sentry.
Here’s a look at third-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|1:12 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Viktor Hovland
Patton Kizzire
|1:12 PM
EST
|10
Stephan Jaeger
Russell Henley
Denny McCarthy
|1:24 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
|1:24 PM
EST
|10
Aaron Rai
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
|1:36 PM
EST
|1
Cam Davis
Peter Malnati
J.T. Poston
|1:36 PM
EST
|10
Jason Day
Brice Garnett
Kevin Yu
|1:48 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Max Greyserman
Adam Scott
|1:48 PM
EST
|10
Billy Horschel
Chris Kirk
Chris Gotterup
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Taylor Pendrith
Austin Eckroat
|2:00 PM
EST
|10
Matt McCarty
Nico Echavarria
Davis Thompson
|2:12 PM
EST
|1
Sungjae Im
Tony Finau
Adam Hadwin
|2:12 PM
EST
|10
Justin Thomas
Eric Cole
Xander Schauffele
|2:24 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Sepp Straka
Will Zalatoris
|2:24 PM
EST
|10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Rafael Campos
|2:36 PM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Harry Hall
Cameron Young
|2:36 PM
EST
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Sahith Theegala
Si Woo Kim
|2:48 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Tom Hoge
Thomas Detry
|2:48 PM
EST
|10
Jake Knapp
Nick Taylor
Nick Dunlap
|3:00 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
|3:00 PM
EST
|10
Brian Harman
Davis Riley