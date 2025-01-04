 Skip navigation
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch Round 3 at Kapalua

  
Published January 3, 2025 10:21 PM

The 2025 PGA Tour season is underway this week at Kapalua, Hawaii, with The Sentry.

Here’s a look at third-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
1:12 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

Patton Kizzire

1:12 PM
EST		10

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Henley

Denny McCarthy

1:24 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

1:24 PM
EST		10

Aaron Rai

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

1:36 PM
EST		1

Cam Davis

Peter Malnati

J.T. Poston

1:36 PM
EST		10

Jason Day

Brice Garnett

Kevin Yu

1:48 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Max Greyserman

Adam Scott

1:48 PM
EST		10

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

Chris Gotterup

2:00 PM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Taylor Pendrith

Austin Eckroat

2:00 PM
EST		10

Matt McCarty

Nico Echavarria

Davis Thompson

2:12 PM
EST		1

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Adam Hadwin

2:12 PM
EST		10

Justin Thomas

Eric Cole

Xander Schauffele

2:24 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

2:24 PM
EST		10

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Rafael Campos

2:36 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Harry Hall

Cameron Young

2:36 PM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Sahith Theegala

Si Woo Kim

2:48 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Tom Hoge

Thomas Detry

2:48 PM
EST		10

Jake Knapp

Nick Taylor

Nick Dunlap

3:00 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

3:00 PM
EST		10

Brian Harman

Davis Riley