Adam Scott opts for family time and rest over Australian events

  
Published November 5, 2024 04:24 PM

Adam Scott has been loyal throughout the years to his native Australia, often playing the Australian PGA and the Australian Open, and the Australian Masters when it was going. One year he played all three, plus the World Cup of Golf in Australia.

Only twice when there were no travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic did Scott fail to return home, in 2018 and 2008.

But this has been a long year, and Scott is staying in his Switzerland home after the European tour season ends.

“Throughout my career I have always done my best to come back to Australia to compete in at least some of our great local events,” Scott told Australian Golf Digest. “This year will be an exception, as I need to spend some quality time with my family and get some rest.”

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is his 23rd tournament this season, a year that has included him being part of the PGA Tour board as it navigates a potential deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The 44-year-old Scott is at No. 19 in the world, his highest ranking in more than four years.