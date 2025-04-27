After making a run, Nelly Korda makes back-to-back double bogeys to fall out of Chevron contention

Nelly Korda was moving up the leaderboard Saturday at the Chevron Championship until a disastrous double-double dropped her out of contention.

Korda, who opened her major title defense in 77, birdied six of her final 10 holes Friday to make the cut. Beginning the third round at 1 over — and starting at the 10th tee — she made four birdies over her opening nine to get within four of the lead.

But any thoughts of a successful defense ended at the par-3 third, her 12th hole, where she tried to attack a tucked pin and found the water. She then compounded that with a series of poor shots at the par-5 fourth to make back-to-back double bogeys.

Korda made two birdies coming home to shoot 71 and reach even par, tied for 31st and nine off the 54-hole lead.