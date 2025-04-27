 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin take three-shot lead into final-round foursomes at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin take three-shot lead into final-round foursomes at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After making a run, Nelly Korda makes back-to-back double bogeys to fall out of Chevron contention

  
Published April 26, 2025 08:18 PM

Nelly Korda was moving up the leaderboard Saturday at the Chevron Championship until a disastrous double-double dropped her out of contention.

Korda, who opened her major title defense in 77, birdied six of her final 10 holes Friday to make the cut. Beginning the third round at 1 over — and starting at the 10th tee — she made four birdies over her opening nine to get within four of the lead.

But any thoughts of a successful defense ended at the par-3 third, her 12th hole, where she tried to attack a tucked pin and found the water. She then compounded that with a series of poor shots at the par-5 fourth to make back-to-back double bogeys.

Korda made two birdies coming home to shoot 71 and reach even par, tied for 31st and nine off the 54-hole lead.