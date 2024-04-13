After shooting 81 to miss Masters cut, Viktor Hovland withdraws from RBC Heritage

After missing the cut at the Masters, Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from next week’s RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour announced via social media on Saturday.

The Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is a $20-million signature event on the Tour schedule.

Viktor Hovland WD from next week’s RBC Heritage. The field will be finalized after the conclusion of the Masters Tournament. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 13, 2024

Hovland shot 71-81 at Augusta National to miss the weekend by two strokes. He has notably been working with new swing coaches, following his breakthrough, FedExCup-winning season. This year, Hovland has a best finish of T-19 (Genesis Invitational) in six starts.

The final field for the RBC Heritage will be announced after the conclusion of the Masters.