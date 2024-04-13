 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Laila Edwards
Laila Edwards hat trick propels U.S. women’s hockey team into world championship final
Masters Tournament - Round Three
Tiger Woods shoots worst-ever score at Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news

Top Clips

nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Laila Edwards
Laila Edwards hat trick propels U.S. women’s hockey team into world championship final
Masters Tournament - Round Three
Tiger Woods shoots worst-ever score at Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news

Top Clips

nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After shooting 81 to miss Masters cut, Viktor Hovland withdraws from RBC Heritage

  
Published April 13, 2024 05:33 PM

After missing the cut at the Masters, Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from next week’s RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour announced via social media on Saturday.

The Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is a $20-million signature event on the Tour schedule.

Hovland shot 71-81 at Augusta National to miss the weekend by two strokes. He has notably been working with new swing coaches, following his breakthrough, FedExCup-winning season. This year, Hovland has a best finish of T-19 (Genesis Invitational) in six starts.

The final field for the RBC Heritage will be announced after the conclusion of the Masters.