Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
LIV heavyweights Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm struggling in majors
1984 Daytona 500
Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, Ralph Moody selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Burton Rudd.jpg
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2025 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
nbc_golf_gt_haileyhunterreport_240521.jpg
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerarestupdate_240521.jpg
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award

May 21, 2024 05:43 PM
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad receives the Annika Trophy, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, for the national female collegiate player of the year before she and Sorenstam comment on the meaning of the award.
nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
4:53
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
nbc_golf_gt_annikaawardpresentation_240521__286681.jpg
4:46
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
nbc_golf_gt_haileyhunterreport_240521.jpg
1:14
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerarestupdate_240521.jpg
1:09
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
nbc_golf_nellykorda_240520.jpg
5:40
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
nbc_golf_schefflerupdate_240524.jpg
2:22
Scheffler’s arraignment hearing rescheduled
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscussion_240508.jpg
3:20
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosintv_240508.jpg
8:32
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
13:27
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_240507.jpg
7:27
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
