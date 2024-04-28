After winning in Zurich Classic debut, will Rory McIlroy be back to defend?

Big Mac?

Consider Rory McIlroy a fan of the Big Easy.

McIlroy teamed up with Irish pal Shane Lowry for his first Zurich Classic, played at TPC Louisiana just outside of New Orleans. McIlroy and Lowry stayed in the city, enjoying some of the city’s famous Cajun cuisine. During one meal, at Arnaud’s, just off Bourbon Street, McIlroy and Lowry received a standing ovation – “He’s getting old, but he can still move the needle a little bit,” Lowry quipped of McIlroy.

And by Sunday evening, McIlroy and Lowry had defeated Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey in a playoff to win the title belts, which surprisingly fit after a week of good eats.

“Absolutely amazing,” McIlroy said. “We’ve had an awesome week here in New Orleans. The crowds all week have been absolutely amazing. To get the support that we’ve had out there and to have so much fun while doing it, it’s been an awesome week, and obviously I feel like it’s just a bonus to win at the end. But couldn’t be better to have this man alongside me to get a PGA Tour win together.”

Despite much uncertainty about the future of the PGA Tour schedule, it appears McIlroy is at least penciling in Zurich for next year so he and Lowry can defend.

“I’d say we’re going to come back and defend next year; what do you think?” McIlroy declared in the winners’ interview, before looking to Lowry for approval.

“I hope so,” Lowry said. “I’ll be here.”

McIlroy doubled down later in their press conference.

“I don’t think they need to try [to get us to sign up for next year’s tournament],” McIlroy said. “I think we’re coming back.”