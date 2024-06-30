 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Josh Berry: “I feel good about having a spot in the Cup Series next year”
GOLF: JUN 29 PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final-round tee times and pairings
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_atmdt_trials_final_240629.jpg
Evans, Brown throw their way to Paris in discus
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Josh Berry: “I feel good about having a spot in the Cup Series next year”
GOLF: JUN 29 PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final-round tee times and pairings
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_atmdt_trials_final_240629.jpg
Evans, Brown throw their way to Paris in discus
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai share lead entering final round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

  
Published June 29, 2024 08:31 PM
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
June 28, 2024 07:23 PM
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.

DETROIT — Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai each shot 4-under 68 on Saturday to reach 17 under through three rounds and share the lead for the second straight day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Cam Davis (66) and Cameron Young (67) were a shot back at soggy and windy Detroit Golf Club. Sam Stevens (66) and Erik van Rooyen (68) were another stroke back.

Amateur Luke Clanton (65), Min Woo Lee (66) and Joel Dahmen (68) were three shots behind the leaders, entering the final round Sunday.

The third round started a couple hours later than scheduled and threesomes went off both the front and back nine because more than an inch of rain soaked the course, leaving standing water in the fairways and large puddles in areas of the rough.

The soggy conditions allowed players to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways. Players did not get relief from the wind that gusted up to 25 mph.

Rai had a tiebreaking birdie on the par-3 11th and held a one-shot lead until he had his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 15th, missing a 12-foot putt to fall back into a tie.

Bhatia, the only player in the field without a bogey, followed with a 7-foot putt for par on the same hole.

While Bhatia and Rai slowed down as the sun started to set and shadows blanketed the course, Young surged into a three-way tie at the par-5 17th with his third birdie in four holes.

Young shot a 59 last Saturday at the Travelers Championship, the first player to pull off that feat since Scottie Scheffler did it during the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs.

Davis, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021 at 18 under, made it a four-way tie atop the leaderboard with a slow-rolling 8-footer to close with his fourth birdie in five holes.

Bhatia and Rai both birdied 17, turning a four-way tie into two at 17 under and they both parred the the final hole.

Will Zalatoris, who entered the tournament ranked No. 44, withdrew because of an injury after playing eight holes in 3 over Saturday.