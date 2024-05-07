As Nelly Korda resumes historic run, here are PGA Tour players with at least 6 straight wins

And, we’re back ...

Nelly Korda returns to competition at this week’s Cognizant Founders Cup, looking to become the first LPGA player in history to win six consecutive starts.

She last competed at the Chevron Championship, taking that title for her second career major (2021 KPMG Women’s PGA) and her fifth straight win in 2024.

Korda’s run began at January’s Drive On Championship and, after she skipped the tour’s Asia swing, continued with four-in-a-row once the LPGA returned to the U.S.

Following the exhausting run, Korda withdrew from the JM Eagle LA Championship and the tour was off last week. Now, she is back in Clifton, New Jersey, for another shot at history.

Korda is currently tied for the longest winning streak in LPGA starts, alongside Nancy Lopez, who won five straight in 1978, and Annika Sorenstam, who did so from the end of 2004 through the start of ’05.

On the men’s side, two PGA Tour players have winning streaks of five straight: Ben Hogan in 1953 and Tiger Woods in 2007-08.

But while no LPGA player has won six in a row, Hogan, Woods and, of course, Byron Nelson have. Here’s a look at the company Korda is looking to join on golf’s historical landscape.

6 straight: Tiger Woods, 1999-2000

Woods concluded his 1999 campaign by winning his final four starts. He then began his historic 2000 season by winning his first two. The last one came at Pebble Beach, where Woods overcame a seven-stroke deficit on the back nine. The streak came to an end at Torrey Pines as Woods finished tied for second, four shots back of Phil Mickelson. After a “drought” that lasted three starts, Woods won seven of his next 12, including the U.S. Open (also at Pebble Beach), The Open and the PGA.

The Streak:



1999 WGC-NEC Invitational

1999 National Car Rental Golf Classic

1999 Tour Championship

1999 WGC-American Express Championship

2000 Mercedes Championships

2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

6 straight: Ben Hogan, 1948

Among many things, Hogan will be remembered for his heroic comeback after a 1949 car crash, particularly his aforementioned 1953 season in which he won the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open. Not to be forgotten, however, is all he accomplished before his near-death experience. Hogan is credited with 53 PGA Tour wins from 1938-49. That includes a 10-win season in ’48, highlighted by six in a row that began with the U.S. Open (and counts a team victory with Jimmy Demaret). Before his streak, Hogan won the PGA Championship and then tied for second at Colonial. His run closed with a T-9 in Utah, after which he went: win-playoff loss-win.

The Streak:



1948 U.S. Open

1948 Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball

1948 Motor City Open

1948 Reading Open

1948 Western Open

1948 Denver Open Invitational Championship

7 straight: Tiger Woods, 2006-07

Tiger circa 2000 is arguably (and it’s a very strong argument) the most dominant player of all-time. But ’06 Tiger would more than hold his own. Woods won twice before the Masters and then finished T-3 at Augusta. Less than a month later, his father, Earl, died. Tiger missed the cut in his first start back at the U.S. Open and then tied for second at the Western Open. He didn’t lose the rest of the year. Woods won his last six starts, including The Open and the PGA. He even won his own Target World Challenge, which didn’t count since it was unofficial. Starting ’07, Woods made it No. 7, by winning the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines. The run ended with a loss to Nick O’Hern in the third round of the WGC-Match Play – though, it took the Aussie 20 holes to do it. Woods went on to win six more times that year.

The Streak:



2006 Open Championship

2006 Buick Open

2006 PGA Championship

2006 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2006 Deutsche Bank Championship

2006 WGC-American Express Championship

2007 Buick Invitational

11 straight: Byron Nelson, 1945

One of sports’ untouchable records. Nelson won 18 times in 1945 (another mark that will never be matched), had seven runner-up finishes and didn’t finish outside the top 10 in 30 starts. While the tour wasn’t at full strength because of WWII, it should be noted that Hogan played 18 events and Sam Snead 28 in ’45. They combined for 11 wins. Nelson was already a three-time winner that year when he captured the Miami Four-Ball with partner Jug McSpaden. He then reeled off 10 straight individual victories, which included the PGA Championship, the only major contested that year. His record run came to an end with a T-4 in Memphis.

The Streak:

