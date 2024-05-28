 Skip navigation
LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda

  
Published May 28, 2024 09:16 AM
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women's Open
May 27, 2024 05:29 PM
Ron Sirak and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to preview the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, breaking down the field at Lancaster Country Club and the role the crowd will play in the marquee event.

Nelly Korda has done before June what many have never accomplished in a career, earning six wins (in just eight starts).

Korda is among elite company when it comes to that number as she marked the 40th occasion, according to the LPGA, that a player has won at least six tour titles in a single season since 1950.

Here’s a look at those who have accomplished that feat:

13 wins:

  • Mickey Wright, 1963

11 wins:

  • Mickey Wright, 1964
  • Annika Sorenstam, 2002

10 wins:

  • Betsy Rawls, 1959
  • Mickey Wright, 1961 and 1962
  • Carol Mann, 1968
  • Kathy Whitworth, 1968
  • Annika Sorenstam, 2005

9 wins:

  • Kathy Whitworth, 1966
  • Nancy Lopez, 1978

8 wins:

  • Louise Suggs, 1953
  • Marlene Hagge, 1956
  • Carol Mann, 1969
  • Kathy Whitworth, 1965 and 1967
  • Nancy Lopez, 1979
  • Annika Sorenstam, 2004
  • Lorena Ochoa, 2007

7 wins:

  • Babe Zaharias, 1951
  • Kathy Whitworth, 1973
  • Beth Daniel, 1990
  • Karrie Webb, 2000
  • Lorena Ochoa, 2008
  • Yani Tseng, 2011

6 wins:

  • Babe Zaharias, 1950
  • Louise Suggs, 1952
  • Patty Berg, 1955
  • Betsy Rawls, 1952
  • Mickey Wright, 1960
  • Sandra Haynie, 1974
  • JoAnne Carter, 1974
  • Judy Rankin, 1976
  • Betsy King, 1989
  • Karrie Webb, 1999
  • Annika Sorenstam, 1997 and 2003
  • Lorena Ochoa, 2006
  • Inbee Park, 2013
  • Nelly Korda, 2024*

*And counting