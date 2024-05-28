 Skip navigation
Alize Cornet
Alizé Cornet retires from tennis after French Open loss to Zheng Qinwen in the first round
Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets fantasy basketball season recap
AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after rain-shortened Charlotte race

Top Clips

nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight

Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?

May 28, 2024 10:20 AM
Following Stan Van Gundy's lofty praise of the Dallas stars, The Dan Patrick Show debates whether or not Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving make up the most talented backcourt in the history of the NBA.
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240524.jpg
1:42
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs’ team total a solid bet
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_240524.jpg
16:26
Windhorst: Lakers, Cavs competing in coach market
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_240524.jpg
16:15
Is national criticism of the Celtics unfair?
nbc_dps_maverickstimberwolvesgame1recap_240523__468822.jpg
12:38
Edwards ‘exhausted’ during Wolves Game 1 defeat
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyintvv2_240523.jpg
3:58
Barkley: Towns never uses size to his advantage
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240522.jpg
19:09
Pacers’ Game 1 loss to Celtics was a ‘gut punch’
nbc_dps_pacersgame1mistakes_240522.jpg
2:44
Pacers lost to Celtics despite being ‘better team’
nbc_dps_dalminpreview_240522.jpg
4:30
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?
nbc_dps_indbosgame1recap_240522.jpg
4:13
Did Pacers offer a glimpse or squander best shot?
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240521.jpg
16:54
It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Celtics in the playoffs
nbc_dps_celticsexpectationstowin_240521.jpg
4:45
For Celtics, path to the Finals is wide open
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_240520.jpg
17:33
Jackson compares Edwards’ confidence to Iverson
