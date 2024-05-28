Watch Now
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
With two flight attendants filing a lawsuit accusing Brandon McManus of sexual assault on the Jaguars' team flight to London last year, Mike Florio breaks down the different factors at play.
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
Mike Florio and Chris Simms level set what Brandon Aiyuk's skills are worth and map out if what he's asking the 49ers for is a realistic expectation.
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Jason Kelce's take on Deflategate and debate the significance of tampering with the inflation of the football.
Queen says he took less money to play for Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Patrick Queen didn't opt for a one-year deal and how he could be a great fit with the Steelers.
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Top Third, Middle Third, Bottom Third" to rank the Titans' WRs and Eagles' secondary heading into the season.
NFL figures with great careers like Bill Walton
In honor of Bill Walton, who died at 71 years old, Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify folks on the NFL side of things who had great careers in three phases.
Factors that could affect next Jefferson deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Justin Jefferson can't risk playing all out while he waits on contract security and shed light on the process of shopping a player.
Corley was Rodgers’ ‘favorite receiver’ in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what makes Malachi Corley unique and outline what style of play Aaron Rodgers must turn to next season to be the best he can be.
Saleh is increasing involvement in Jets offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the balance between a head coach letting their coordinators run the show and staying involved a healthy amount.
Were Vikings considering a trade up for Nabers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through a report there was "buzz" the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5 for Malik Nabers and that it would've sent Justin Jefferson packing.
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the news that all Division 1 athletes dating back to 2016 will receive a share of the settlement fund totaling over $2.7 billion.
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore the latest surrounding Deshaun Watson and spell out why although he appears full strength now, the true test will come during the season.