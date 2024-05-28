 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets fantasy basketball season recap
AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after rain-shortened Charlotte race
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Practice
RotoPat’s 2024 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams

Top Clips

nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
nbc_dps_lukakyriebestbackcourtduo_240528.jpg
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets fantasy basketball season recap
AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after rain-shortened Charlotte race
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Practice
RotoPat’s 2024 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams

Top Clips

nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
nbc_dps_lukakyriebestbackcourtduo_240528.jpg
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Slow-play penalty ends up costing Virginia’s Ben James shot at NCAA individual title

  
Published May 28, 2024 11:16 AM

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia sophomore Ben James was penalized one stroke for slow play after Friday’s first round of the NCAA Championship.

That shot ended up proving costly.

James was part of a six-way tie for runner-up, a shot back of individual champion Hiroshi Tai of Georgia Tech, after he missed a 15-foot birdie putt at Omni La Costa’s par-5 finishing hole to polish off a 1-over 73 and finish at 2 under.

“One shot,” James told Golf Digest. “It’s the rules, but it sucks. It stings. There’s such a fine line in golf.”

James and his playing competitor Texas Tech’s Baard Skogen were among five players penalized for slow play in the first round; James’ 72 was adjusted to a 73. Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz, also in James’ group, wasn’t penalized.

James told Digest that he spent 30 minutes after the first round pleading his case to the NCAA.

“I knew the result wasn’t going to change,” James said, “but I wanted to get everything out. And I think that was important. … It made me feel better giving my two cents.”

James’ Cavaliers take on Auburn in the quarterfinals of match play on Tuesday morning.