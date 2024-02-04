AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set for Sunday.
Whether it actually finishes Sunday remains to be seen.
Severe weather, part of a large system that will affect much of the state for multiple days, is expected to roll in prior to Sunday’s final round and PGA Tour officials aren’t ruling out a Monday finish – or even a 54-hole event.
Pebble Beach Golf Links will be assessed at 5 a.m. Sunday with an update following.
But for now, here are the complete starting times:
Off No. 1
|Starting times (ET)
|Groups
|10:45 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
|10:56 a.m.
|Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
|11:07 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard
|11:18 a.m.
|Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim
|11:29 a.m.
|Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy
|11:40 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
|11:51 a.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
|12:02 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:13 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
|12:24 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim
|12:35 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
|12:46 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
|12:57 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day
|1:08 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon
Off No. 10
|Starting times (ET)
|Groups
|10:45 a.m.
|Mav McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
|10:56 a.m.
|Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
|11:07 a.m.
|Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
|11:18 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
|11:29 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun
|11:40 a.m.
|Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
|11:51 a.m.
|Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
|12:02 p.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary
|12:13 p.m.
|Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
|12:24 p.m.
|Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mac Hughes
|12:35 p.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
|12:46 p.m.
|Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
|12:57 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap