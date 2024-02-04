 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joel Embiid Red Jersey.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown
Toyota U.S. Grand Prix
Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson go one-two in Mammoth ski slopestyle
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Practice
Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon among those who fail to make Clash field

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bullstakes_240203.jpg
Hades upsets Fierceness to win Holy Bull
nbc_smx_lawrencewinningintv_240203.jpg
Jett discusses how he ‘showed up’ during 450 win
nbc_horse_lewisstakes_240203.jpg
Nysos obliterates the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Joel Embiid Red Jersey.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown
Toyota U.S. Grand Prix
Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson go one-two in Mammoth ski slopestyle
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Practice
Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon among those who fail to make Clash field

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bullstakes_240203.jpg
Hades upsets Fierceness to win Holy Bull
nbc_smx_lawrencewinningintv_240203.jpg
Jett discusses how he ‘showed up’ during 450 win
nbc_horse_lewisstakes_240203.jpg
Nysos obliterates the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings

  
Published February 3, 2024 08:08 PM

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set for Sunday.

Whether it actually finishes Sunday remains to be seen.

Severe weather, part of a large system that will affect much of the state for multiple days, is expected to roll in prior to Sunday’s final round and PGA Tour officials aren’t ruling out a Monday finish – or even a 54-hole event.

Pebble Beach Golf Links will be assessed at 5 a.m. Sunday with an update following.

But for now, here are the complete starting times:

Off No. 1

Starting times (ET)Groups
10:45 a.m.Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
10:56 a.m.Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
11:07 a.m.Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard
11:18 a.m.Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim
11:29 a.m.Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy
11:40 a.m.J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
11:51 a.m.Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
12:02 p.m.Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:13 p.m.Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
12:24 p.m.Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim
12:35 p.m.Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
12:46 p.m.Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
12:57 p.m.Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day
1:08 p.m.Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon

Off No. 10

Starting times (ET)Groups
10:45 a.m.Mav McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
10:56 a.m.Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
11:07 a.m.Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
11:18 a.m.Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
11:29 a.m.Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun
11:40 a.m.Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
11:51 a.m.Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
12:02 p.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary
12:13 p.m.Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
12:24 p.m.Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mac Hughes
12:35 p.m.Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
12:46 p.m.Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
12:57 p.m.Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap