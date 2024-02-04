AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set for Sunday.

Whether it actually finishes Sunday remains to be seen.

Severe weather, part of a large system that will affect much of the state for multiple days, is expected to roll in prior to Sunday’s final round and PGA Tour officials aren’t ruling out a Monday finish – or even a 54-hole event.

Pebble Beach Golf Links will be assessed at 5 a.m. Sunday with an update following.

But for now, here are the complete starting times:

Off No. 1

Starting times (ET) Groups 10:45 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 a.m. Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 a.m. Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard

11:18 a.m. Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim

11:29 a.m. Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy

11:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

11:51 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 p.m. Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

12:35 p.m. Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:46 p.m. Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

12:57 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day

1:08 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon



Off No. 10