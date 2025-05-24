 Skip navigation
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch

  
Published May 24, 2025 06:42 PM

The Charles Schwab Challenge concludes Sunday at Colonial Country Club for the final round of the PGA Tour’s event in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
8:00 AM
EDT		1

Dylan Wu

Rico Hoey

Taylor Moore

8:11 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Hayden Springer

Will Chandler

8:22 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Ryan Gerard

Ben Silverman

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

8:44 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

Matt Kuchar

Victor Perez

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Henrik Norlander

Beau Hossler

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Brice Garnett

Camilo Villegas

Lee Hodges

9:17 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Steven Fisk

Tom Kim

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Jesper Svensson

Jeremy Paul

9:44 AM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Max Greyserman

Seamus Power

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Michael Kim

Kevin Roy

10:06 AM
EDT		1

Harry Higgs

Mac Meissner

Sam Stevens

10:17 AM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

10:28 AM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Mark Hubbard

Andrew Putnam

10:39 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Vince Whaley

Peter Malnati

10:55 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Jordan Spieth

Luke List

11:06 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Quade Cummins

Jackson Suber

11:17 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Si Woo Kim

11:28 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Pierceson Coody

Harry Hall

11:39 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Hideki Matsuyama

Kris Ventura

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

John Pak

Eric Cole

12:06 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Emiliano Grillo

Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 PM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Karl Vilips

Bud Cauley

12:28 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama

12:39 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Nick Hardy

Akshay Bhatia

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Matti Schmid

Rickie Fowler