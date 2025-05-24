Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
The Charles Schwab Challenge concludes Sunday at Colonial Country Club for the final round of the PGA Tour’s event in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Dylan Wu
Rico Hoey
Taylor Moore
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Hayden Springer
Will Chandler
|8:22 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Ryan Gerard
Ben Silverman
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Max McGreevy
Frankie Capan III
|8:44 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Matt Kuchar
Victor Perez
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Henrik Norlander
Beau Hossler
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Brice Garnett
Camilo Villegas
Lee Hodges
|9:17 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Steven Fisk
Tom Kim
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Jesper Svensson
Jeremy Paul
|9:44 AM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Max Greyserman
Seamus Power
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Michael Kim
Kevin Roy
|10:06 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Higgs
Mac Meissner
Sam Stevens
|10:17 AM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
|10:28 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Svensson
Mark Hubbard
Andrew Putnam
|10:39 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Vince Whaley
Peter Malnati
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Jordan Spieth
Luke List
|11:06 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Quade Cummins
Jackson Suber
|11:17 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Si Woo Kim
|11:28 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Pierceson Coody
Harry Hall
|11:39 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Hideki Matsuyama
Kris Ventura
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
John Pak
Eric Cole
|12:06 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Emiliano Grillo
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:17 PM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Karl Vilips
Bud Cauley
|12:28 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Andrew Novak
Kurt Kitayama
|12:39 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Nick Hardy
Akshay Bhatia
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Matti Schmid
Rickie Fowler