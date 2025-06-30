 Skip navigation
Alexander Romanov
Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency; Wild trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027
Poulter_Luke_
Preview: Poulter duo highlights entrants for The Open final qualifying

Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits because of difficulty breathing

  
Published June 30, 2025 03:15 PM

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur retired during her first-round match Monday because of difficulty breathing, the latest issue for her during an injury-filled season.

Jabeur, a 30-year-old from Tunisia, quit playing while trailing Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0.

Jabeur was visited by a trainer for a medical timeout in the first set. At one point, she sat on her sideline seat and cried into a towel.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I have been practicing pretty well the last few days. But I guess these things happen,” Jabeur said. “I’m pretty sad. Doesn’t really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better.”

She lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 final and to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 final. Jabeur also was a finalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, losing to Iga Swiatek.

Jabeur’s 2024 season ended early because of a shoulder injury and she’s dealt with leg problems this year.