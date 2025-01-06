 Skip navigation
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
Forest have gone 'to the next level' this season
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
Wood: Gibbs-White 'is a fantastic player'
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win

  
Published January 5, 2025 09:25 PM

Collin Morikawa left everything out there.

The only problem was so, too, did Hideki Matsuyama – and then some.

“Excuse my language, but f---,” said Morikawa, who turned in the fourth best 72-hole performance in relation to par in PGA Tour history, only to see his 32-under mark finish three shots shy of Matsuyama’s 35 under, a freshly minted record that also gave Matsuyama the title at The Sentry, the Tour’s annual season-opening shootout at Kapalua.

Morikawa let the expletive slip through a wide smile; he knew there wasn’t much else he could’ve done.

Matsuyama matched Morikawa’s 11-under 62 on Saturday before carding his third 65 of the week, which saw unusually calm conditions that made the Plantation Course, home to seven of the Tour’s eight 30-under-or-better performances, even more gettable. Matsuyama’s final round was highlighted by a hole-out eagle from 107 yards at the par-4 third hole and seven birdies, running Matsuyama’s tournament total of birdies or better to 35, another new Tour record.

“35 under par, that’s low,” Morikawa continued. “I mean, he was matching me yesterday shot for shot, and I felt like I was playing lights out, right? Like, yes, you could leave some shots out there, but you shoot 11 under on any golf course, you’re going to be happy, right? Today he just never let up. Then you get to the third hole and the guy holes it. I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine.

“Played a good back nine, but to win on a course like this, conditions like this, you got to have it for 72, and I had it for 65.”

Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama finished at 35 under par on the Plantation Course at Kapalua to set a new PGA Tour scoring record.

Morikawa has now twice finished runner-up at Kapalua, his first since 2023 when Jon Rahm closed in 63 to clip Morikawa, the leader by six shots after three rounds, by two.

This one didn’t sting quite as bad.

“It’s a little better than two years ago, right?” Morikawa said. “I mean, I would have had to shoot – he shot, what, 8 under today? I would have had to shoot 10 today. I don’t know how many 10-unders were shot today.”

(Answer: One, by Justin Thomas, who finished way back in a share of 26th.)

And so, Morikawa, who is coming off just the second winless year of his pro career, could only take this one in stride and hope that the next time he tees it up, likely at Pebble Beach in a few weeks, he’s ready to duplicate much of what he displayed at Kapalua.

“We’re going to go on a roll pretty soon,” Morikawa predicted, “it’s just hopefully sooner rather than later.”