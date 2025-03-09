Corey Connors earns spot into Open via Bay Hill finish

ORLANDO, Fla. – Corey Connors didn’t win the Arnold Palmer Invitational but he did earn a spot into The Open Championship via his third-place finish at Bay Hill.

Connors finished a shot ahead of Michael Kim to earn the spot into the year’s final major later this year in Northern Ireland. He closed with a 71 at Bay Hill for a 9-under total, which was two shots behind tournament winner Russell Henley.

This will be Conners’ sixth start at The Open and his second at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut in 2019.

The exemption is part of The Open Qualifying Series which rewards a spot into the championship for the event’s highest finisher who is not already exempt and makes the cut.