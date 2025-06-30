 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open-Toronto
Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits because of difficulty breathing
Alexander Romanov
Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency; Wild trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027

Top Clips

JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open-Toronto
Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits because of difficulty breathing
Alexander Romanov
Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency; Wild trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027

Top Clips

JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chargers passing attack 'won't be stunted' in 2025

June 30, 2025 03:44 PM
Patrick Daugherty weighs in on the Los Angeles Chargers offense, discussing why an improved rushing attack should make a restocked passing offense more efficient in 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025

Latest Clips

JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_roto_menswimbledonquarterv2_250630.jpg
02:08
Sinner the ‘safe’ bet to win Wimbledon 1st quarter
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
02:55
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_moto_superbikesridgerace2_250629.jpg
08:10
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
11:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland