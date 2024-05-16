 Skip navigation
Defending champion Rose Zhang withdraws during Round 1 of Mizuho Americas Open

  
Published May 16, 2024 09:29 AM
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
May 12, 2024 04:52 PM
Watch highlights from Rose Zhang’s winning performance during the final round of the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup.

Rose Zhang withdrew during the opening round of the Mizuho Americas Open “due to illness,” the LPGA announced on social media Thursday morning.

Zhang had played her first three holes, Nos. 10-12 at Liberty National, before making the decision.

She won this event in her professional debut a year ago, becoming the first player since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to accomplish that feat on the LPGA.

The 20-year-old earned her second tour title last week in claiming the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair in Clifton, New Jersey.

Fellow playing competitors Lydia Ko and Albane Valenzuela will finish the first round and compete in the second round as a twosome in Jersey City.