 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan Blaney not happy with William Byron after incident at Darlington
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan Blaney not happy with William Byron after incident at Darlington
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rose Zhang rallies to win Founders Cup; Nelly Korda’s streak ends at 5 straight

  
Published May 12, 2024 05:51 PM
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
May 12, 2024 04:48 PM
Watch final round highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.

CLIFTON, N.J. — Rose Zhang won the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday to end Nelly Korda’s record-tying LPGA Tour winning streak, rallying to beat Madelene Sagstrom by two strokes.

Zhang birdied four of the final five holes to overcome a three-shot deficit in a thrilling final-round duel with Sagstrom after the two broke away from the field Saturday.

Zhang shot a 6-under 66, birdieing Nos. 14, 15, 17 and 18 at Upper Montclair Country Club. Sagstrom bogeyed the 16th in a 69.

Korda, who struggled the final two days after playing magnificently in winning the five straight events she entered, had a second straight 73 and tied for seventh at 7 under.

After her final putt, Zhang bent over and put her hands to her mouth, before walking to hug caddie Olly Brett. The two-time NCAA champion at Stanford who won last year at nearby Liberty National in her pro debut, finished at 24-under 264 total — the best score in the three years the event has been held here.

It was a heart-breaking end for Sagstrom, the 31-year-old Swede who started the day with a one-shot lead and was looking for her first victory since 2020 and second overall on tour.

She led by three after 13, but Zhang curled in a birdie putt at 15 and made an 8-footer on the next to draw within one. They were tied after after 16, with Sagstrom missing a 10-foot par putt after a bad chip from the back fringe.

After Sagstrom saved par at the par-3 17th with a fast, downhill 25-footer, Zhang took the lead with a short birdie putt.

Korda, who struggled the final two days after playing magnificently in winning the five straight events she entered, shot a second straight 73 and tied for seventh at 7 under.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffels of Australia was third at 9 under, her best finish. She shot 71.