Designed to be fast-paced, TGL will include shot clock and timeouts

  
Published November 6, 2023 10:43 AM
The Masters - Previews

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When TGL begins its inaugural season in January, it won’t just be the oversized golf simulator and tech-filled arena that will separate the league from traditional golf competitions.

Monday, officials announced the plan to include a shot clock and timeouts.

TGL – a six-team league that was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley – will incorporate a 40-second shot clock, timeouts and a referee into its matches. Violations of the shot clock will result in a one-stroke penalty.

“The competitive format and tech-heavy environment enables TGL, presented by SoFi, to incorporate elements that are familiar to sports fans from other sports in ways that would not translate on a traditional golf course but are commonplace in a sports arena environment,” TGL CEO McCarley said. “Instituting a shot clock and timeouts will help make matches entertaining, fast-paced, and exciting for sports fans.”

TGL will begin its season on Jan. 9 at a custom-built arena in south Florida that will feature a simulator which is about 20 times larger than a standard simulator and a “green zone” that will allow a variety of shots to an adjustable putting surface. The season will include 15 matches with the top 4 teams advancing to the playoffs.

Each team will have four timeouts, two per session, and the shot clock will be monitored by a referee and booth official.