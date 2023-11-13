FedExCup Fall update: Camilo Villegas, Alex Noren close in on Next 10

The PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall has reached its conclusion.

This week’s RSM Classic will mark the end of a seven-event stretch in which players are battling for not only their jobs but also promotions into some of the Tour’s signature events.

With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51 and beyond in points are still playing for improved status next season. Nos. 51-60 after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Perhaps more importantly, players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards while Nos. 126-150 will get conditional status for 2024.

Here is a snapshot of the FedExCup picture entering the fall finale at Sea Island:

(Note: *Not playing RSM Classic.)

Current Next 10

51. Beau Hossler*

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Mac Hughes

54. Ben Griffin

55. Taylor Montgomery

56. Nick Hardy

57. Alex Smalley

58. Luke List

59. J.J. Spaun, +5

60. Sam Ryder

---

61. Mark Hubbard, -11

62. Stephan Jaeger

63. Thomas Detry

64. Alex Noren

65. Erik van Rooyen*

Current top 125 bubble

120. Matti Schmid

121. Doug Ghim

122. Nico Echavarria

123. Troy Merritt

124. Andrew Novak, +3

125. Carl Yuan

---

126. Henrik Norlander, -6

127. Mav McNealy

128. Ryan Moore

129. C.T. Pan

130. Patton Kizzire

Notable movement

Camilo Villegas

Movement: +72 (No. 147 to No. 75)

What it means: Villegas’ two-week hot streak – runner-up in Cabo, win in Bermuda – not only earns him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, but he’s also within striking distance of the Next 10, assuming he remains in the RSM field.

Alex Noren

Movement: +22 (No. 86 to No. 64)

What it means: Outside the top 100 in points in early October, Noren’s runner-up in Bermuda now has him just a few spots from the Next 10.

Luke List

Movement: +3 (No. 61 to No. 58)

What it means: His T-20 in Bermuda gave him his fourth top-25 of the fall. The Sanderson champ now is 21 points clear of No. 61 Mark Hubbard.

Matti Schmid

Movement: +28 (No. 148 to No. 120)

What it means: Schmid birdied two of his last four holes to place solo third in Bermuda and likely lock up his full PGA Tour card for next season.

Henrik Norlander

Movement: -5 (No. 121 to No. 126)

What it means: Missed the Bermuda cut by three shots and slides back outside the top 125. He started the fall at No. 141 but jumped up with a playoff loss at Sanderson.