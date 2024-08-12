 Skip navigation
FedExCup top 70: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  
Published August 12, 2024 09:02 AM

The PGA Tour’s regular season is over and the three-event playoffs are set to begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 70 in FedExCup points qualified to compete at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 following the St. Jude’s conclusion will be eligible for the BMW Championship at Castle Pines GC in Colorado. The top 30, thereafter, will compete in the finale, the Tour Championship.

Here’s a look at the top players who finished inside the top 70 after this past week’s Wyndham Championship:

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler
    1. Xander Schauffele
    2. Rory McIlroy
    3. Collin Morikawa
    4. Wyndham Clark
    5. Ludvig Åberg
    6. Sahith Theegala
    7. Hideki Matsuyama
    8. Sungjae Im
    9. Shane Lowry
    10. Patrick Cantlay
    11. Byeong Hun An
    12. Russell Henley
    13. Tony Finau
    14. Akshay Bhatia
    15. Matthieu Pavon
    16. Robert MacIntyre
    17. Sepp Straka
    18. Justin Thomas
    19. Brian Harman
    20. Tom Hoge
    21. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    22. Billy Horschel
    23. Davis Thompson
    24. Aaron Rai
    25. Jason Day
    26. Taylor Pendrith
    27. Chris Kirk
    28. Sam Burns
    29. Corey Conners
    30. Cameron Young
    31. Tommy Fleetwood
    32. Stephan Jaeger
    33. Thomas Detry
    34. Max Homa
    35. J.T. Poston
    36. Adam Hadwin
    37. Si Woo Kim
    38. Keegan Bradley
    39. Matt Fitzpatrick
    40. Austin Eckroat
    41. Alex Noren
    42. Tom Kim
    43. Cam Davis
    44. Denny McCarthy
    45. Adam Scott
    46. Max Greyserman
    47. Mackenzie Hughes
    48. Will Zalatoris
    49. Jake Knapp
    50. Harris English
    51. Nick Taylor
    52. Patrick Rodgers
    53. Eric Cole
    54. Justin Rose
    55. Ben Griffin
    56. Viktor Hovland
    57. Erik van Rooyen
    58. Maverick McNealy
    59. Taylor Moore
    60. Peter Malnati
    61. Min Woo Lee
    62. Jordan Spieth
    63. Mark Hubbard
    64. Brendon Todd
    65. Seamus Power
    66. Nick Dunlap
    67. Jhonattan Vegas
    68. Emiliano Grillo
    69. Victor Perez