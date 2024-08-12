FedExCup top 70: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Published August 12, 2024 09:02 AM
The PGA Tour’s regular season is over and the three-event playoffs are set to begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The top 70 in FedExCup points qualified to compete at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 following the St. Jude’s conclusion will be eligible for the BMW Championship at Castle Pines GC in Colorado. The top 30, thereafter, will compete in the finale, the Tour Championship.
Here’s a look at the top players who finished inside the top 70 after this past week’s Wyndham Championship:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Wyndham Clark
- Ludvig Åberg
- Sahith Theegala
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sungjae Im
- Shane Lowry
- Patrick Cantlay
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Tony Finau
- Akshay Bhatia
- Matthieu Pavon
- Robert MacIntyre
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Thomas
- Brian Harman
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Billy Horschel
- Davis Thompson
- Aaron Rai
- Jason Day
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Young
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Stephan Jaeger
- Thomas Detry
- Max Homa
- J.T. Poston
- Adam Hadwin
- Si Woo Kim
- Keegan Bradley
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Austin Eckroat
- Alex Noren
- Tom Kim
- Cam Davis
- Denny McCarthy
- Adam Scott
- Max Greyserman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Will Zalatoris
- Jake Knapp
- Harris English
- Nick Taylor
- Patrick Rodgers
- Eric Cole
- Justin Rose
- Ben Griffin
- Viktor Hovland
- Erik van Rooyen
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Min Woo Lee
- Jordan Spieth
- Mark Hubbard
- Brendon Todd
- Seamus Power
- Nick Dunlap
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Emiliano Grillo
- Victor Perez