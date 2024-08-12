FedExCup top 70: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The PGA Tour’s regular season is over and the three-event playoffs are set to begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 70 in FedExCup points qualified to compete at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 following the St. Jude’s conclusion will be eligible for the BMW Championship at Castle Pines GC in Colorado. The top 30, thereafter, will compete in the finale, the Tour Championship.

Here’s a look at the top players who finished inside the top 70 after this past week’s Wyndham Championship:

