Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions

July 9, 2024
The fields have been finalized for the Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions, the International Golf Federation confirmed Tuesday.

Both events will be held at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The 72-hole, stroke-play men’s event will take place Aug. 1-4 and the women’s (same format) will be held Aug. 7-10. These are the 60 players in the field for both events:

Men’s

PLAYERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Emiliano Grillo
Argentina

Alejandro Tosti
Argentina

Jason Day
Australia

Min Woo Lee
Australia

Sepp Straka
Austria

Thomas Detry
Belgium

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Belgium

Nick Taylor
Canada

Corey Conners
Canada

Joaquin Niemann
Chile

Mito Pereira
Chile

Zecheng Dou
China

Carl Yuan
China

Kevin Yu
Chinese Taipei

C.T. Pan
Chinese Taipei

Camilo Villegas
Colombia

Nico Echavarria
Colombia

Nicolai Højgaard
Denmark

Thorbjørn Olesen
Denmark

Sami Valimaki
Finland

Tapio Pulkkanen
Finland

Matthieu Pavon
France

Victor Perez
France

Stephan Jaeger
Germany

Matti Schmid
Germany

Tommy Fleetwood
Great Britain

Matthew Fitzpatrick
Great Britain

Shubhankar Sharma
India

Gaganjeet Bhullar
India

Rory McIlroy
Ireland

Shane Lowry
Ireland

Matteo Manassero
Italy

Guido Migliozzi
Italy

Hideki Matsuyama
Japan

Keita Nakajima
Japan

Gavin Green
Malaysia

Abraham Ancer
Mexico

Carlos Ortiz
Mexico

Ryan Fox
New Zealand

Daniel Hillier
New Zealand

Viktor Hovland
Norway

Kris Ventura
Norway

Fabrizio Zanotti
Paraguay

Adrian Meronk
Poland

Rafael Campos
Puerto Rico

Tom Kim
Republic of Korea

Byeong Hun An
Republic of Korea

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
South Africa

Erik van Rooyen
South Africa

Jon Rahm
Spain

David Puig
Spain

Ludvig Åberg
Sweden

Alex Noren
Sweden

Joel Girrbach
Switzerland

Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Thailand

Phachara Khongwatmai
Thailand

Scottie Scheffler
United States of America

Xander Schauffele
United States of America

Wyndham Clark
United States of America

Collin Morikawa
United States of America

Women’s

PLAYERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Hannah Green
Australia

Minjee Lee
Australia

Emma Spitz
Austria

Sarah Schober
Austria

Manon De Roey
Belgium

Brooke M. Henderson
Canada

Alena Sharp
Canada

Ruoning Yin
China

Xiyu Lin
China

Peiyun Chien
Chinese Taipei

Wei-Ling Hsu
Chinese Taipei

Mariajo Uribe
Colombia

Klara Davidson Spilkova
Czech Republic

Sara Kouskova
Czech Republic

Emily Kristine Pedersen
Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Denmark

Ursula Wikstrom
Finland

Noora Komulainen
Finland

Celine Boutier
France

Perrine Delacour
France

Esther Henseleit
Germany

Alexandra Forsterling
Germany

Charley Hull
Great Britain

Georgia Hall
Great Britain

Aditi Ashok
India

Diksha Dagar
India

Leona Maguire
Ireland

Stephanie Meadow
Ireland

Alessandra Fanali
Italy

Yuka Saso
Japan

Miyu Yamashita
Japan

Ashley Lau
Malaysia

Gaby Lopez
Mexico

Maria Fassi
Mexico

Ines Laklalech
Morocco

Anne van Dam
Netherlands

Lydia Ko
New Zealand

Celine Borge
Norway

Madelene Stavnar
Norway

Bianca Pagdanganan
Philippines

Dottie Ardina
Philippines

Jin Young Ko
Republic of Korea

Amy Yang
Republic of Korea

Hyo-Joo Kim
Republic of Korea

Shannon Tan
Singapore

Pia Babnik
Slovenia

Ana Belac
Slovenia

Ashleigh Buhai
South Africa

Paula Reto
South Africa

Carlota Ciganda
Spain

Azahara Munoz
Spain

Maja Stark
Sweden

Linn Grant
Sweden

Albane Valenzuela
Switzerland

Morgane Metraux
Switzerland

Atthaya Thitikul
Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit
Thailand

Nelly Korda
United States of America

Lilia Vu
United States of America

Rose Zhang
United States of America

While qualifying for both events ended several weeks ago, each National Olympic Committee (NOC) had to confirm its qualifiers, the IGF stated. That process concluded on June 27 with all unused quota places reallocated based on the official qualification system.

The Netherlands was the only country to deny qualified athletes spots. Dutch Olympic officials did not allow Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel on the men’s side and Dewi Weber on the women’s to compete, in the belief that they would not have a reasonable chance to finish among the top eight in their respective events.

Anne van Dam, the highest ranked male or female Dutch player, was allowed to represent the Netherlands.

Luiten won a litigation hearing on July 2 that he thought would allow him to compete in France but the IGF said in a Tuesday statement that his spot (as well as the other two) had been reallocated based on the June 27 deadline and the International Olympic Committee would not increase the field size to accommodate the Dutch player.