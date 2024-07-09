Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions
The fields have been finalized for the Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions, the International Golf Federation confirmed Tuesday.
Both events will be held at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The 72-hole, stroke-play men’s event will take place Aug. 1-4 and the women’s (same format) will be held Aug. 7-10. These are the 60 players in the field for both events:
Men’s
|PLAYER
|NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
Argentina
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
Argentina
|
Jason Day
|
Australia
|
Min Woo Lee
|
Australia
|
Sepp Straka
|
Austria
|
Thomas Detry
|
Belgium
|
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|
Belgium
|
Nick Taylor
|
Canada
|
Corey Conners
|
Canada
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
Chile
|
Mito Pereira
|
Chile
|
Zecheng Dou
|
China
|
Carl Yuan
|
China
|
Kevin Yu
|
Chinese Taipei
|
C.T. Pan
|
Chinese Taipei
|
Camilo Villegas
|
Colombia
|
Nico Echavarria
|
Colombia
|
Nicolai Højgaard
|
Denmark
|
Thorbjørn Olesen
|
Denmark
|
Sami Valimaki
|
Finland
|
Tapio Pulkkanen
|
Finland
|
Matthieu Pavon
|
France
|
Victor Perez
|
France
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
Germany
|
Matti Schmid
|
Germany
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
Great Britain
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
|
Great Britain
|
Shubhankar Sharma
|
India
|
Gaganjeet Bhullar
|
India
|
Rory McIlroy
|
Ireland
|
Shane Lowry
|
Ireland
|
Matteo Manassero
|
Italy
|
Guido Migliozzi
|
Italy
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
Japan
|
Keita Nakajima
|
Japan
|
Gavin Green
|
Malaysia
|
Abraham Ancer
|
Mexico
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
Mexico
|
Ryan Fox
|
New Zealand
|
Daniel Hillier
|
New Zealand
|
Viktor Hovland
|
Norway
|
Kris Ventura
|
Norway
|
Fabrizio Zanotti
|
Paraguay
|
Adrian Meronk
|
Poland
|
Rafael Campos
|
Puerto Rico
|
Tom Kim
|
Republic of Korea
|
Byeong Hun An
|
Republic of Korea
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
South Africa
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
South Africa
|
Jon Rahm
|
Spain
|
David Puig
|
Spain
|
Ludvig Åberg
|
Sweden
|
Alex Noren
|
Sweden
|
Joel Girrbach
|
Switzerland
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
Thailand
|
Phachara Khongwatmai
|
Thailand
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
United States of America
|
Xander Schauffele
|
United States of America
|
Wyndham Clark
|
United States of America
|
Collin Morikawa
|
United States of America
Women’s
|PLAYER
|NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE
|
Hannah Green
|
Australia
|
Minjee Lee
|
Australia
|
Emma Spitz
|
Austria
|
Sarah Schober
|
Austria
|
Manon De Roey
|
Belgium
|
Brooke M. Henderson
|
Canada
|
Alena Sharp
|
Canada
|
Ruoning Yin
|
China
|
Xiyu Lin
|
China
|
Peiyun Chien
|
Chinese Taipei
|
Wei-Ling Hsu
|
Chinese Taipei
|
Mariajo Uribe
|
Colombia
|
Klara Davidson Spilkova
|
Czech Republic
|
Sara Kouskova
|
Czech Republic
|
Emily Kristine Pedersen
|
Denmark
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|
Denmark
|
Ursula Wikstrom
|
Finland
|
Noora Komulainen
|
Finland
|
Celine Boutier
|
France
|
Perrine Delacour
|
France
|
Esther Henseleit
|
Germany
|
Alexandra Forsterling
|
Germany
|
Charley Hull
|
Great Britain
|
Georgia Hall
|
Great Britain
|
Aditi Ashok
|
India
|
Diksha Dagar
|
India
|
Leona Maguire
|
Ireland
|
Stephanie Meadow
|
Ireland
|
Alessandra Fanali
|
Italy
|
Yuka Saso
|
Japan
|
Miyu Yamashita
|
Japan
|
Ashley Lau
|
Malaysia
|
Gaby Lopez
|
Mexico
|
Maria Fassi
|
Mexico
|
Ines Laklalech
|
Morocco
|
Anne van Dam
|
Netherlands
|
Lydia Ko
|
New Zealand
|
Celine Borge
|
Norway
|
Madelene Stavnar
|
Norway
|
Bianca Pagdanganan
|
Philippines
|
Dottie Ardina
|
Philippines
|
Jin Young Ko
|
Republic of Korea
|
Amy Yang
|
Republic of Korea
|
Hyo-Joo Kim
|
Republic of Korea
|
Shannon Tan
|
Singapore
|
Pia Babnik
|
Slovenia
|
Ana Belac
|
Slovenia
|
Ashleigh Buhai
|
South Africa
|
Paula Reto
|
South Africa
|
Carlota Ciganda
|
Spain
|
Azahara Munoz
|
Spain
|
Maja Stark
|
Sweden
|
Linn Grant
|
Sweden
|
Albane Valenzuela
|
Switzerland
|
Morgane Metraux
|
Switzerland
|
Atthaya Thitikul
|
Thailand
|
Patty Tavatanakit
|
Thailand
|
Nelly Korda
|
United States of America
|
Lilia Vu
|
United States of America
|
Rose Zhang
|
United States of America
While qualifying for both events ended several weeks ago, each National Olympic Committee (NOC) had to confirm its qualifiers, the IGF stated. That process concluded on June 27 with all unused quota places reallocated based on the official qualification system.
The Netherlands was the only country to deny qualified athletes spots. Dutch Olympic officials did not allow Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel on the men’s side and Dewi Weber on the women’s to compete, in the belief that they would not have a reasonable chance to finish among the top eight in their respective events.
Anne van Dam, the highest ranked male or female Dutch player, was allowed to represent the Netherlands.
Luiten won a litigation hearing on July 2 that he thought would allow him to compete in France but the IGF said in a Tuesday statement that his spot (as well as the other two) had been reallocated based on the June 27 deadline and the International Olympic Committee would not increase the field size to accommodate the Dutch player.