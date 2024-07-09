Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions

The fields have been finalized for the Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions, the International Golf Federation confirmed Tuesday.

Both events will be held at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The 72-hole, stroke-play men’s event will take place Aug. 1-4 and the women’s (same format) will be held Aug. 7-10. These are the 60 players in the field for both events:

Men’s



PLAYER NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Emiliano Grillo

Argentina

Alejandro Tosti

Argentina

Jason Day

Australia

Min Woo Lee

Australia

Sepp Straka

Austria

Thomas Detry

Belgium

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Belgium

Nick Taylor

Canada

Corey Conners

Canada

Joaquin Niemann

Chile

Mito Pereira

Chile

Zecheng Dou

China

Carl Yuan

China

Kevin Yu

Chinese Taipei

C.T. Pan

Chinese Taipei

Camilo Villegas

Colombia

Nico Echavarria

Colombia

Nicolai Højgaard

Denmark

Thorbjørn Olesen

Denmark

Sami Valimaki

Finland

Tapio Pulkkanen

Finland

Matthieu Pavon

France

Victor Perez

France

Stephan Jaeger

Germany

Matti Schmid

Germany

Tommy Fleetwood

Great Britain

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Great Britain

Shubhankar Sharma

India

Gaganjeet Bhullar

India

Rory McIlroy

Ireland

Shane Lowry

Ireland

Matteo Manassero

Italy

Guido Migliozzi

Italy

Hideki Matsuyama

Japan

Keita Nakajima

Japan

Gavin Green

Malaysia

Abraham Ancer

Mexico

Carlos Ortiz

Mexico

Ryan Fox

New Zealand

Daniel Hillier

New Zealand

Viktor Hovland

Norway

Kris Ventura

Norway

Fabrizio Zanotti

Paraguay

Adrian Meronk

Poland

Rafael Campos

Puerto Rico

Tom Kim

Republic of Korea

Byeong Hun An

Republic of Korea

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

South Africa

Erik van Rooyen

South Africa

Jon Rahm

Spain

David Puig

Spain

Ludvig Åberg

Sweden

Alex Noren

Sweden

Joel Girrbach

Switzerland

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Thailand

Phachara Khongwatmai

Thailand

Scottie Scheffler

United States of America

Xander Schauffele

United States of America

Wyndham Clark

United States of America

Collin Morikawa

United States of America

Women’s

PLAYER NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Hannah Green

Australia

Minjee Lee

Australia

Emma Spitz

Austria

Sarah Schober

Austria

Manon De Roey

Belgium

Brooke M. Henderson

Canada

Alena Sharp

Canada

Ruoning Yin

China

Xiyu Lin

China

Peiyun Chien

Chinese Taipei

Wei-Ling Hsu

Chinese Taipei

Mariajo Uribe

Colombia

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Czech Republic

Sara Kouskova

Czech Republic

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Denmark

Ursula Wikstrom

Finland

Noora Komulainen

Finland

Celine Boutier

France

Perrine Delacour

France

Esther Henseleit

Germany

Alexandra Forsterling

Germany

Charley Hull

Great Britain

Georgia Hall

Great Britain

Aditi Ashok

India

Diksha Dagar

India

Leona Maguire

Ireland

Stephanie Meadow

Ireland

Alessandra Fanali

Italy

Yuka Saso

Japan

Miyu Yamashita

Japan

Ashley Lau

Malaysia

Gaby Lopez

Mexico

Maria Fassi

Mexico

Ines Laklalech

Morocco

Anne van Dam

Netherlands

Lydia Ko

New Zealand

Celine Borge

Norway

Madelene Stavnar

Norway

Bianca Pagdanganan

Philippines

Dottie Ardina

Philippines

Jin Young Ko

Republic of Korea

Amy Yang

Republic of Korea

Hyo-Joo Kim

Republic of Korea

Shannon Tan

Singapore

Pia Babnik

Slovenia

Ana Belac

Slovenia

Ashleigh Buhai

South Africa

Paula Reto

South Africa

Carlota Ciganda

Spain

Azahara Munoz

Spain

Maja Stark

Sweden

Linn Grant

Sweden

Albane Valenzuela

Switzerland

Morgane Metraux

Switzerland

Atthaya Thitikul

Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit

Thailand

Nelly Korda

United States of America

Lilia Vu

United States of America

Rose Zhang

United States of America

While qualifying for both events ended several weeks ago, each National Olympic Committee (NOC) had to confirm its qualifiers, the IGF stated. That process concluded on June 27 with all unused quota places reallocated based on the official qualification system.

The Netherlands was the only country to deny qualified athletes spots. Dutch Olympic officials did not allow Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel on the men’s side and Dewi Weber on the women’s to compete, in the belief that they would not have a reasonable chance to finish among the top eight in their respective events.

Anne van Dam, the highest ranked male or female Dutch player, was allowed to represent the Netherlands.

Luiten won a litigation hearing on July 2 that he thought would allow him to compete in France but the IGF said in a Tuesday statement that his spot (as well as the other two) had been reallocated based on the June 27 deadline and the International Olympic Committee would not increase the field size to accommodate the Dutch player.