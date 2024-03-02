 Skip navigation
Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

  
Published March 2, 2024 09:18 AM

The final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches takes place Sunday, March 3, at PGA National.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
7:55 AM
EST		1

S.H. Kim

Camilo Villegas

8:05 AM
EST		1

Taylor Montgomery

Davis Riley

8:15 AM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Justin Rose

8:25 AM
EST		1

Jorge Campillo

Adam Schenk

8:35 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Ryan Fox

8:45 AM
EST		1

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

8:55 AM
EST		1

Mac Meissner

Beau Hossler

9:05 AM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Byeong Hun An

9:15 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Greyson Sigg

9:25 AM
EST		1

Troy Merritt

Chris Gotterup

9:40 AM
EST		1

Sam Ryder

J.T. Poston

9:50 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Joseph Bramlett

10:00 AM
EST		1

Zach Johnson

Carson Young

10:10 AM
EST		1

Rico Hoey

Chan Kim

10:20 AM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Erik van Rooyen

10:30 AM
EST		1

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

10:40 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Keith Mitchell

10:50 AM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Vincent Norrman

11:00 AM
EST		1

Doug Ghim

Jimmy Stanger

11:15 AM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Rory McIlroy

11:25 AM
EST		1

Alexander Björk

Tom Kim

11:35 AM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Billy Horschel

11:45 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Bud Cauley

11:55 AM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Jake Knapp

12:05 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

K.H. Lee

12:15 PM
EST		1

Peter Malnati

Parker Coody

12:25 PM
EST		1

Alex Noren

Max Greyserman

12:40 PM
EST		1

David Lipsky

Rickie Fowler

12:50 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Ben Silverman

1:00 PM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

1:10 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Victor Perez

1:20 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Martin Laird

1:30 PM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Jacob Bridgeman

1:40 PM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

David Skinns