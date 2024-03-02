Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
The final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches takes place Sunday, March 3, at PGA National.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:55 AM
EST
|1
S.H. Kim
Camilo Villegas
|8:05 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Davis Riley
|8:15 AM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Justin Rose
|8:25 AM
EST
|1
Jorge Campillo
Adam Schenk
|8:35 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Ryan Fox
|8:45 AM
EST
|1
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
|8:55 AM
EST
|1
Mac Meissner
Beau Hossler
|9:05 AM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Byeong Hun An
|9:15 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Greyson Sigg
|9:25 AM
EST
|1
Troy Merritt
Chris Gotterup
|9:40 AM
EST
|1
Sam Ryder
J.T. Poston
|9:50 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Joseph Bramlett
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Zach Johnson
Carson Young
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Rico Hoey
Chan Kim
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Erik van Rooyen
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Tyson Alexander
Chesson Hadley
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Keith Mitchell
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Vincent Norrman
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Doug Ghim
Jimmy Stanger
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Rory McIlroy
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Alexander Björk
Tom Kim
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Garrick Higgo
Billy Horschel
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Bud Cauley
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Jake Knapp
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
K.H. Lee
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Peter Malnati
Parker Coody
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Alex Noren
Max Greyserman
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
David Lipsky
Rickie Fowler
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Ben Silverman
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Victor Perez
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Martin Laird
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Jacob Bridgeman
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
David Skinns