Watch Now
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday
Rory McIlroy tells Damon Hack he'd take his 1-under U.S. Open Round 3 but is disappointed with the finish, before watching Bryson DeChambeau miss a putt to bring McIlroy that much closer to his first major since 2014.
Up Next
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3
Look back at the top moments from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open, which included plenty of shuffling at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day.
HLs: DeChambeau takes lead in U.S. Open Rd. 3
HLs: DeChambeau takes lead in U.S. Open Rd. 3
Watch the best moments from Bryson DeChambeau during Round 3 of the U.S. Open from Pinehurst No. 2, where he takes a three-shot lead into the final day of action.
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday
Rory McIlroy tells Damon Hack he'd take his 1-under U.S. Open Round 3 but is disappointed with the finish, before watching Bryson DeChambeau miss a putt to bring McIlroy that much closer to his first major since 2014.
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
Bryson DeChambeau erased a poor drive with an unbelievable approach shot, and the ensuing birdie gave him a three-stroke lead at the U.S. Open.
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
Åberg 'built to perform' on golf's biggest stages
On the Golf Channel Podcast after Friday's Round 2 of the U.S. Open, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner laud Ludvig Åberg's "relaxed" day at Pinehurst No. 2 and argue his game and demeanor are fit for golf's biggest stages.
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
The Live From crew discusses Tiger Woods' second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, where the three-time winner finished +7 over the first two days and failed to make the cut.
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2
The Live From crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, which mainly consisted of McIlroy limiting damage.
Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th
Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th
The native area long and left of the green on Pinehurst No. 2's fifth hole got the best of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, the top three ranked players in the world, Friday. But not Johnson Wagner.