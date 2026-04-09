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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury

  
Published April 9, 2026 03:27 PM
Nazeem Kadri

Mar 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) warms up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

DENVER — Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will miss “some games” because of a finger injury, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Bednar added the Avalanche hope to work him back into the lineup before the playoffs. The Avalanche have five games remaining.

Colorado already has clinched the Central Division and the top seed in the Western Conference. A win over Calgary wraps up the Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the squad with the best NHL record.

Kadri was hurt in a 3-1 win over the Blues in St. Louis. He has four goals and five assists in 16 games since being acquired by Colorado as part of a trade deadline deal with the Flames on March 6.

The 35-year-old Kadri helped Colorado to a Stanley Cup title in 2022.

In addition to Kadri, the Avalanche are without defenseman Cale Makar because of an upper-body injury. Makar skated with the team in a red, non-contact sweater. Makar is set to miss his fifth straight game.