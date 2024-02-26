 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV times, streams for Cognizant Classic, HSBC Women’s World Championship

  
Published February 26, 2024 12:11 PM

The PGA Tour heads to the Sunshine State for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, formerly the Honda Classic.

Rory McIlroy headlines the field in South Florida, while the LPGA moves to Singapore for the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase both events with NBC also airing weekend coverage of the Cognizant. Here’s how to watch:

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday