Full list of winners at the PNC Championship

The 26th PNC Championship will be contested Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

The event is open to major and Players Championship winners, from the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions. Each player in the field is paired with a family member.

The event first began in 1995 and was called the Father-Son, but has expanded to include parents, daughters and grandkids. The winners receive the Willie Park Trophy, which is based upon the prize given in the inaugural 1860 Open Championship. It’s a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments.

Here’s a look at the teams that have prevailed over the years: