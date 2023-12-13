 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Mark_Andrews.jpg
Goodell wants to remove hip-drop tackles by spring
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Mark_Andrews.jpg
Goodell wants to remove hip-drop tackles by spring
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Full list of winners at the PNC Championship

  
Published December 13, 2023 01:03 PM

The 26th PNC Championship will be contested Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

The event is open to major and Players Championship winners, from the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions. Each player in the field is paired with a family member.

The event first began in 1995 and was called the Father-Son, but has expanded to include parents, daughters and grandkids. The winners receive the Willie Park Trophy, which is based upon the prize given in the inaugural 1860 Open Championship. It’s a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments.

Here’s a look at the teams that have prevailed over the years:

  • 2022 – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
  • 2021 – John Daly and John Daly II
  • 2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
  • 2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
  • 2018 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
  • 2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.
  • 2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites
  • 2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
  • 2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
  • 2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
  • 2012 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
  • 2009-11 – No tournament
  • 2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
  • 2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
  • 2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
  • 2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
  • 2004 – Barry Nelson and Drew Nelson
  • 2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
  • 2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
  • 2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
  • 2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
  • 1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
  • 1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles
  • 1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
  • 1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
  • 1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.