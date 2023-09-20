 Skip navigation
Gary Woodland recovering after brain surgery, according to social media post

  
Published September 20, 2023 12:10 PM
Wyndham Championship - Round Two

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 04: Gary Woodland of the United States looks on from the on the 15th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 04, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered earlier this year.

A message posted Monday on his social media account by “Team GW” said, “ After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed and he is currently resting.”

Woods announced on Aug. 20 that he had tried to treat symptoms with medication and that multiple specialists said surgery was the best course to take.

Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, one of his four PGA Tour titles.