Gary Woodland recovering after brain surgery, according to social media post

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered earlier this year.

A message posted Monday on his social media account by “Team GW” said, “ After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed and he is currently resting.”

Woods announced on Aug. 20 that he had tried to treat symptoms with medication and that multiple specialists said surgery was the best course to take.

Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, one of his four PGA Tour titles.