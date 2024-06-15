 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat
nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat
nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race

June 15, 2024 02:38 PM
Kyle Larson scores his fourth pole of the season after a "challenging" qualifying session and will lead the field to green for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
9:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
0:58
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240614.jpg
2:22
Bell slaps wall after blown tire in Iowa practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexretirement_240614.jpg
21:38
Truex Jr. retiring from NASCAR full-time after ’24
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_iowa_240613.jpg
1:35
NASCAR heads to Iowa for inaugural Cup Series race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
3:57
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonomarecap_240610.jpg
12:33
Larson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBC
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonoma_240609.jpg
19:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
Now Playing
xfin_hls.jpg
14:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
3:17
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonomaprview_240606.jpg
8:27
Three things to watch out for at Sonoma
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonlatest_240604.jpg
12:02
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gatewayreview_240603.jpg
10:21
Blaney runs out of fuel, sets up Cindric’s big win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_illinois300hilites_240602.jpg
12:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonbuschcrashv2_240602.jpg
1:04
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksgatewayhls_240601.jpg
11:27
Highlight: NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinportlandlitesv2_240601.jpg
15:19
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wwtracewaypreview_240530.jpg
4:22
Can Logano or Busch snap droughts; SHR in the news
Now Playing
nbc_nas_shrnews_240528.jpg
1:42
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close
Now Playing
nbc_nas_charlotterecap_240528.jpg
8:06
How Bell’s win will impact season; Larson Double
Now Playing
nbc_nas_coke600hilites_240526.jpg
12:01
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonarrives_240526.jpg
1:51
Larson arrives for Indy 500-Coke 600 double try
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_240525.jpg
15:06
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksncel200_240525.jpg
13:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
Now Playing
nbc_nas_charlottepreviewdig_240523.jpg
6:45
What are top challenges to IndyCar-NASCAR double?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
11:25
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
11:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
6:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wright250restart_240519.jpg
12:21
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
Now Playing
nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
13:08
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
Now Playing