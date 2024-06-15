U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
Published June 14, 2024 09:31 PM
Ludvig Åberg leads Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry by one shot entering the weekend at the 124th U.S. Open.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Pinehurst No. 2 (all times ET; click here to watch live coverage and featured groups):
- 8:44 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
- 9:06 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
- 9:17 a.m. — Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
- 9:28 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
- 9:39 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Brendon Todd
- 9:50 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
- 10:01 a.m. — Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:12 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
- 10:23 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, David Puig
- 10:39 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
- 10:50 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
- 11:01 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley
- 11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
- 11:23 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
- 11:34 a.m. — Gunnar Broin, Brian Campbell
- 11:45 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
- 11:56 a.m. — Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:07 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
- 12:18 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
- 12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:45 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
- 12:56 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
- 1:07 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
- 1:18 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
- 1:29 p.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, S.H. Kim
- 1:40 p.m. — Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:51 p.m. — Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
- 2:02 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
- 2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
- 2:24 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tim Widing
- 2:40 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
- 2:51 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
- 3:02 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
- 3:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 3:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
- 3:35 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg