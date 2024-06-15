 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
U.S. Open - Round One
U.S. Open: How to watch, TV times, stream links, featured coverage for Saturday

Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2

  
Published June 14, 2024 09:31 PM
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 2
June 14, 2024 07:39 PM
Look back at standout moments from afternoon action in Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Open, where several of Pinehurst No. 2's holes proved troublesome for notable names.

Ludvig Åberg leads Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry by one shot entering the weekend at the 124th U.S. Open.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Pinehurst No. 2 (all times ET; click here to watch live coverage and featured groups):

  • 8:44 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
  • 8:55 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
  • 9:06 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
  • 9:17 a.m. — Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
  • 9:28 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
  • 9:39 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Brendon Todd
  • 9:50 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
  • 10:01 a.m. — Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10:12 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
  • 10:23 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, David Puig
  • 10:39 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:50 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:01 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley
  • 11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
  • 11:23 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
  • 11:34 a.m. — Gunnar Broin, Brian Campbell
  • 11:45 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
  • 11:56 a.m. — Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:07 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
  • 12:18 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
  • 12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12:45 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
  • 12:56 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
  • 1:07 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
  • 1:18 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
  • 1:29 p.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, S.H. Kim
  • 1:40 p.m. — Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1:51 p.m. — Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
  • 2:02 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
  • 2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
  • 2:24 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tim Widing
  • 2:40 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:51 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
  • 3:02 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
  • 3:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
  • 3:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
  • 3:35 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg