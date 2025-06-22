 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns
Rockets reportedly acquire Kevin Durant: fantasy impact
HSBC Championships - Day Fourteen
Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen’s Club final ahead of Wimbledon defense
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Athletics
Orioles’ Rutschman out until after All-Star break, Westburg has a sprained left index finger

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns
Rockets reportedly acquire Kevin Durant: fantasy impact
HSBC Championships - Day Fourteen
Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen’s Club final ahead of Wimbledon defense
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Athletics
Orioles’ Rutschman out until after All-Star break, Westburg has a sprained left index finger

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Viktor Hovland withdraws during final round of Travelers Championship

  
Published June 22, 2025 02:12 PM
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
June 21, 2025 07:13 PM
Tommy Fleetwood is "playing with tremendous confidence" and leading the Travelers Championship after an impressive Moving Day (presented by Penske) that has him set up for his first career PGA Tour win.

Viktor Hovland withdrew because of a neck injury two holes into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Hovland, in visible discomfort Sunday at TPC River Highlands, felt a crack in his neck while warming up on the practice range, five minutes before his tee time, according to Golf Channel’s George Savaricas.

Hovland parred the first hole and bogeyed the second. He was coming off a 63 on Saturday and was tied for 14th entering the final round.

This was the fourth WD of the week as Jordan Spieth (shoulder) and Si Woo Kim (back) pulled out Friday while Eric Cole (illness) withdrew Sunday morning.