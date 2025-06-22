Viktor Hovland withdraws during final round of Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland withdrew because of a neck injury two holes into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Hovland, in visible discomfort Sunday at TPC River Highlands, felt a crack in his neck while warming up on the practice range, five minutes before his tee time, according to Golf Channel’s George Savaricas.

Hovland parred the first hole and bogeyed the second. He was coming off a 63 on Saturday and was tied for 14th entering the final round.

This was the fourth WD of the week as Jordan Spieth (shoulder) and Si Woo Kim (back) pulled out Friday while Eric Cole (illness) withdrew Sunday morning.