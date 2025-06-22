 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket City Trash Pandas v. Chattanooga Lookouts
Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yankees
Thomas windshield.png
New twist to racing in the rain: Crash leaves IMSA driver without a windshield at Watkins Glen
Syndication: Pocono Record
UPDATED with new green flag start time: How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket City Trash Pandas v. Chattanooga Lookouts
Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yankees
Thomas windshield.png
New twist to racing in the rain: Crash leaves IMSA driver without a windshield at Watkins Glen
Syndication: Pocono Record
UPDATED with new green flag start time: How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maja Stark breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wedge at KPMG Women’s PGA

  
Published June 22, 2025 03:16 PM

Maja Stark won’t win her second straight major championship on Sunday. She’ll need a new putter, too.

After a long week in trying conditions at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East, Stark’s emotions got the best of her as she walked off the 15th green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Stark took a swipe at her golf bag with her putter, and upon contact, the putter head immediately broke off.

On the next hole, Stark had 14 feet for birdie, but now putting with a wedge, she left the try 3 feet short. She also three-putted from 26 feet on the par-4 18th, missing a 4-footer for par. The reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion, Stark finished the day with no bogeys and a 6-over 78 to end her week at 12 over.