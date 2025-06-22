Maja Stark breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wedge at KPMG Women’s PGA

Maja Stark won’t win her second straight major championship on Sunday. She’ll need a new putter, too.

After a long week in trying conditions at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East, Stark’s emotions got the best of her as she walked off the 15th green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Stark took a swipe at her golf bag with her putter, and upon contact, the putter head immediately broke off.

On the next hole, Stark had 14 feet for birdie, but now putting with a wedge, she left the try 3 feet short. She also three-putted from 26 feet on the par-4 18th, missing a 4-footer for par. The reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion, Stark finished the day with no bogeys and a 6-over 78 to end her week at 12 over.