Top News

2024 Australian Open - Day 6
2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches Australian Open semifinals with wild win

Top Clips

nbc_dps_embiidandtowns_240123.jpg
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances
nbc_pft_bearsshanewoldron_240123.jpg
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
nbc_pft_sirianniriverav2_240123.jpg
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Nick Dunlap’s PGA Tour star turn: How, why ... and now what?

  
Published January 23, 2024 09:35 AM

History was made Sunday at The American Express, with 20-year-old Nick Dunlap becoming the first amateur since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win on the PGA Tour.

It’s a hugely significant story, with a lot of moving parts, that kicks off this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

1:30: THE MICRO: Before moving on to what it all means, how about an appreciation for what Dunlap actually accomplished at PGA West.

9:30: BIG DECISION AWAITS: Now that Dunlap has pulled out of the Farmers, people around the game are waiting to see what he’ll decide to do, and when.

21:00: THE MACRO: We (kinda) saw this coming – the Tour was ripe for a win by an amateur star.

28:00: MASTERS, HERE WE COME?: After a Sunday surprise last week in Dubai, Rory McIlroy gets right (again).

34:00: HALL CALL: With her season-opening win, Ko is all of a sudden on the doorstep of LPGA immortality

38:00: UH-OH: Lav got his bloodwork back. Are his days manning the grill numbered?