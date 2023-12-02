Hero leader Scottie Scheffler enjoying new trend with 54-hole leads

In his PGA Tour career, Scottie Scheffler has lost more 54-hole leads than he’s converted into wins.

That could change Sunday in the Bahamas.

Though the Hero World Challenge technically isn’t an official PGA Tour event, should Scheffler close out a three-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round at Albany, it would mark the third straight time on the PGA Tour, official advantage. Scheffler had begun his Tour career by converting just one of his first five 54-hole leads into wins.

Scheffler, who fired an 8-under 64 to break away from 36-hole co-leader Jordan Spieth, is 1 for 2 in closing out past 54-hole leads of more than two shots, winning by three at the 2022 Masters after starting the final round three ahead, and then coughing up a six-shot advantage at last year’s Tour Championship and losing by a shot to Rory McIlroy.

In Scheffler’s two events where he’s led after 54 holes this year, he’s turned two-shot leads at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players into two- and five-shot victories, respectively.

Here is a snapshot of Scheffler’s career holding 54-hole leads in Tour events, plus the Hero: