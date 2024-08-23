 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game: Time, Date, TV channel, streaming information
Norvell_AP.jpg
FSU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 0
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, tournament preview

'How?!?': Rory McIlroy tosses 3-wood into water; Scottie Scheffler angry after hitting over green

Published August 23, 2024 04:35 PM

  
Published August 23, 2024 04:35 PM
Rory flings 3-wood into pond after errant tee shot
August 23, 2024 03:12 PM
Rory McIlroy was not happy with his tee shot on the 17th hole in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, as the pond near the tee box quickly learned.

Players knew an important part of this week was maintaining patience. Adding the Colorado elevation to the playoff pressure meant the field would think and feel more than normal weeks.

A couple of the world’s best lost their cool on Friday at the BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy, playing the short, par-5 17th, flared his tee shot into the right rough and tossed his 3-wood. The club tumbled into the pond fronting the green and McIlroy had to retrieve it.

He went on to par the hole and shoot 1-under 71, putting him at 3 under for the tournament and 10 shots off the lead.

Shortly thereafter, Scottie Scheffler was playing the par-4 10th and hit his second shot into the water. Following a penalty stroke and playing his fourth from the drop zone, from 102 yards, he one-hopped a wedge over the green.

Baffled and frustrated, Scheffler turned to his caddie, Ted Scott, and said, perhaps rhetorically, “Is that not enough club? Seriously?
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: 'How?!'
Scottie Scheffler was exasperated after finding water on hole 10 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, then overshooting the green from the drop zone -- which he, for one, couldn't explain.

“How is that possible? I thought we were pin high. How? How?!? How is that possible?”

Scheffler made double bogey to drop to even par for the tournament and 13 off the lead.