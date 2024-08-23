‘How?!?': Rory McIlroy tosses 3-wood into water; Scottie Scheffler angry after hitting over green
Players knew an important part of this week was maintaining patience. Adding the Colorado elevation to the playoff pressure meant the field would think and feel more than normal weeks.
A couple of the world’s best lost their cool on Friday at the BMW Championship.
Rory McIlroy, playing the short, par-5 17th, flared his tee shot into the right rough and tossed his 3-wood. The club tumbled into the pond fronting the green and McIlroy had to retrieve it.
"You can see the frustration" 😬— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) August 23, 2024
Rory McIlroy throws his club in the water after tee shot! 💧 pic.twitter.com/tDAgDDCucK
He went on to par the hole and shoot 1-under 71, putting him at 3 under for the tournament and 10 shots off the lead.
Shortly thereafter, Scottie Scheffler was playing the par-4 10th and hit his second shot into the water. Following a penalty stroke and playing his fourth from the drop zone, from 102 yards, he one-hopped a wedge over the green.
Baffled and frustrated, Scheffler turned to his caddie, Ted Scott, and said, perhaps rhetorically, “Is that not enough club? Seriously?
“How is that possible? I thought we were pin high. How? How?!? How is that possible?”
Scheffler made double bogey to drop to even par for the tournament and 13 off the lead.