How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  
Published April 28, 2024 04:29 PM

The PGA Tour heads to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Here’s a look at the TV schedule for this week’s events around the golf world (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Monday

  • 5-8PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America)

Tuesday

  • 5-8PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, Round 3 (PGA of America)

Wednesday

  • 4-7PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, final round (PGA of America)

Thursday

  • 1-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

  • 1-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
  • 12:30-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Insperity Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

  • 1:30-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Insperity Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

  • Midnight-5AM (GC): Volvo China Open, final round (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Insperity Invitational, final round (PGA Tour Champions)