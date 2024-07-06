 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Deere Classic: Third-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run

  
Published July 5, 2024 10:00 PM
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
July 5, 2024 07:15 PM
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance on the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

Aaron Rai and C.T. Pan co-lead entering the third round of the John Deere Classic.

Here are the tee times and groupings for Saturday at TPC Deere Run (all times ET; click here for how to watch).

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
7:55 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wilson Furr

8:06 AM
EDT		1

Stewart Cink

Justin Suh

Ryan Palmer

8:17 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Jake Knapp

Nico Echavarria

8:28 AM
EDT		1

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Bud Cauley

Kevin Chappell

8:39 AM
EDT		1

James Hahn

Matt NeSmith

Pierceson Coody

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Henrik Norlander

Brice Garnett

Sepp Straka

9:01 AM
EDT		1

Kyle Westmoreland

Joel Dahmen

Bill Haas

9:17 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Buckley

Roger Sloan

David Lipsky

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Scott Gutschewski

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

9:39 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Dougherty

Mark Hubbard

Sam Ryder

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Ben Kohles

Jason Day

10:01 AM
EDT		1

S.H. Kim

J.T. Poston

Zac Blair

10:12 AM
EDT		1

Dylan Frittelli

Mac Meissner

Ben Griffin

10:23 AM
EDT		1

Trace Crowe

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ben Taylor

10:39 AM
EDT		1

Austin Smotherman

Ben Silverman

Patrick Rodgers

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Justin Lower

Ryo Hisatsune

Seamus Power

11:01 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Robby Shelton

Chesson Hadley

11:12 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Carson Young

Sami Valimaki

11:23 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Jhonattan Vegas

Zach Johnson

11:34 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Lucas Glover

Beau Hossler

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Michael Thorbjornsen

Chandler Phillips

12:01 PM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Chan Kim

Joshua Creel

12:12 PM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Yu

12:23 PM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton
(a)

Sungjae Im

Hayden Springer

12:34 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

12:45 PM
EDT		1

C.T. Pan

Aaron Rai

Harry Hall