John Deere Classic: Third-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run
Aaron Rai and C.T. Pan co-lead entering the third round of the John Deere Classic.
Here are the tee times and groupings for Saturday at TPC Deere Run (all times ET; click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:55 AM
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Wilson Furr
|8:06 AM
|1
Stewart Cink
Justin Suh
Ryan Palmer
|8:17 AM
|1
Kevin Streelman
Jake Knapp
Nico Echavarria
|8:28 AM
|1
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Bud Cauley
Kevin Chappell
|8:39 AM
|1
James Hahn
Matt NeSmith
Pierceson Coody
|8:50 AM
|1
Henrik Norlander
Brice Garnett
Sepp Straka
|9:01 AM
|1
Kyle Westmoreland
Joel Dahmen
Bill Haas
|9:17 AM
|1
Hayden Buckley
Roger Sloan
David Lipsky
|9:28 AM
|1
Scott Gutschewski
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
|9:39 AM
|1
Kevin Dougherty
Mark Hubbard
Sam Ryder
|9:50 AM
|1
Doug Ghim
Ben Kohles
Jason Day
|10:01 AM
|1
S.H. Kim
J.T. Poston
Zac Blair
|10:12 AM
|1
Dylan Frittelli
Mac Meissner
Ben Griffin
|10:23 AM
|1
Trace Crowe
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ben Taylor
|10:39 AM
|1
Austin Smotherman
Ben Silverman
Patrick Rodgers
|10:50 AM
|1
Justin Lower
Ryo Hisatsune
Seamus Power
|11:01 AM
|1
Lee Hodges
Robby Shelton
Chesson Hadley
|11:12 AM
|1
J.J. Spaun
Carson Young
Sami Valimaki
|11:23 AM
|1
Keith Mitchell
Jhonattan Vegas
Zach Johnson
|11:34 AM
|1
Max Greyserman
Lucas Glover
Beau Hossler
|11:45 AM
|1
Andrew Novak
Michael Thorbjornsen
Chandler Phillips
|12:01 PM
|1
Rico Hoey
Chan Kim
Joshua Creel
|12:12 PM
|1
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Kevin Yu
|12:23 PM
|1
Luke Clanton
Sungjae Im
Hayden Springer
|12:34 PM
|1
Eric Cole
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
|12:45 PM
|1
C.T. Pan
Aaron Rai
Harry Hall