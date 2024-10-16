LIV Golf looking to replace Greg Norman as CEO, according to report

A shakeup at LIV Golf appears imminent, according to a report Tuesday by Sports Business Journal.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf, has hired a London-based firm to find a new chief executive officer to replace Greg Norman. According to one source with the league, Norman will remain part of the senior leadership team and would maintain a role similar to a commissioner.

LIV Golf has been expanding its senior leadership team in recent months, adding a chief communications officer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of team business. Along with a new CEO, the C-Suite additions would help negotiate future media rights deals and new corporate partners.

According to the SBJ report, the search firm of Odgers Berndtson has already had talks with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to potentially step into the CEO role but those negotiations did not progress.

The new CEO and a different position for Norman should have no impact on the PIF’s ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Norman has stated on numerous occasions that he has not been a part of those talks, which appeared to pick up momentum two weeks ago when Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the PIF, played the Dunhill Links Championship alongside Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and European tour chief executive Guy Kinnings.