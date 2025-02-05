One LIV player to receive automatic spot into U.S. Open via new exemption category

For the first time, top performers on LIV Golf will have direct access to the U.S. Open.

Beginning this year, the top player among the top 3 on the LIV individual standings not otherwise eligible will receive an automatic exemption into the U.S. Open at Oakmont. The cutoff point will be May 19, a few weeks after the seventh LIV event of the season.

Additionally, the top 10 players from the current LIV standings as of April 7 will be exempt from local qualifying and into the field for the 36-hole final qualifying stage.

“The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s chief competitions officer. “Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category.”

The U.S. Open will see slightly more expanded access for LIV players in 2026.

The top player among the top 3 not already exempt in the season-ending 2025 LIV individual standings will receive a spot at Shinnecock, as will – once again – the top not-already-exempt player among the top 3 in the current year’s standings as of May 2026.

“We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan’s leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf,” new LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement. “Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”

Wednesday’s announcement sets apart the USGA from the other major organizers, which have not yet offered a direct pathway into the events. Augusta National has not changed its qualification criteria amid this new fractured landscape, while the PGA of America and R&A have not yet explicitly created separate categories for LIV qualification.

For the second consecutive year, the club invited Joaquin Niemann to play in the Masters, but it did not mention his LIV accomplishments (second in the individual standings) in the press release.

Last year, LIV Golf abandoned its bid for points with the Official World Golf Ranking, leaving many of its players with an uncertain path to the major championships. The U.S. Open will continue to automatically exempt the top 60 in the world as of two separate deadlines.

Seven LIV players are currently exempt into Oakmont: Richard Bland, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith, while Tyrrell Hatton, at No. 8 in the world, is a virtual certainty to remain among the top 60.