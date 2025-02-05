U.S. Open 2025 exemption categories: How players qualify for Oakmont
Published February 5, 2025 11:33 AM
The 125th U.S. Open will take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Players can earn spots among the 156-person field in a variety of ways, including exemptions and qualifying events.
Below are the 2025 exemption categories, per the USGA.
- F-1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years
- F-2. From the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
- F-3. Winner of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship
- F-4. Winner of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship
- F-5. Winners of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)
- F-6. Winners of the Masters Tournament, 2020-2025
- F-7. Winners of the PGA of America Championship, 2021-2025
- F-8. Winners of The Open, 2021-2024
- F-9. Winners of The Players Championship, 2023-2025
- F-10. Winner of the 2024 DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship
- F-11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2024 Tour Championship
- F-12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Open (June 13-16) to the initiation of the 2025 U.S. Open
- F-13. The top 5 players in the 2025 FedExCup standings as of May 19, 2025, who are not otherwise exempt
- F-14. The points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
- F-15. The top two players from the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings, who are not otherwise exempt as of May 19, 2025
- F-16. The top player on the 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 19, 2025, who is not otherwise exempt
- F-17. Winner of the 2024 Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-18. Winner of the 2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal (men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur)
- F-19. Winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-20. Winner of the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-21. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 19, 2025
- F-22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 9, 2025
- F.23. Winner of the 2024 Olympic gold medal, contested August 1-4, 2024
- F.24. The top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025
- F-25. Special exemptions selected by the USGA. Deadline for submission of request: May 15, 2025