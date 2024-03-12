 Skip navigation
PGA Championship field should expect a few changes, pristine conditions at Valhalla

  
Published March 12, 2024 01:26 PM

Valhalla last hosted a major event when Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship for his fourth major championship. Expect a few changes for this year’s PGA, with additional length on a few of the holes and a change to zoysia grass on the fairways.

And just like Oak Hill a year ago, players can expect it to be in pristine conditions.

Kerry Haigh, the managing director of championships for the PGA of America, says the club in Louisville, Kentucky, has been closed for play since November.

Haigh said Valhalla will open for three days of play around the Kentucky Derby on May 4. Otherwise, there will not have been much traffic ahead of May 16-19 championship.

“Amazing support,” Haigh said.